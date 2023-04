ARTICLE

UK High Court Hands Down Decision In Sova Capital Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP The judgment of the UK High Court in Re Sova Capital Ltd. [2023] EWHC 452 (Ch) was handed down on 2 March. The full judgment can be found here.

UK Sanctions: OFSI Publishes New Guidance On Ownership And Control Mayer Brown On 16 March 2023, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation ("OFSI") updated its Enforcement and Monetary Penalty Guidance (the "Guidance").1 The Guidance offers new and welcome...

OFSI Issues Long-Awaited Guidance On Ownership And Control Morrison & Foerster LLP The UK Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) has issued long-awaited further guidance on ownership and control of entities by sanctioned persons.

UK Expands Designations Of All Subject To Asset Freeze Sanctions Under The Russia Regime To Include A Ban On The Provision Of Trust Services Steptoe & Johnson On March 21, 2023, HM Treasury's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation ("OFSI") designated all individuals and entities that currently are subject to an asset freeze under the Russia (Sanctions)...

The Windsor Framework – What NI Businesses Need To Know Arthur Cox The UK Government has today formally adopted the Windsor Framework agreed with the European Commission after a major element, the Stormont Brake, won the support of the majority of MPs.