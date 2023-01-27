Recent development

The Decree on Electronic Export Incentives ("Decree") was published in the Official Gazette dated 25 August 2022. The Decree sets out the procedures and principles on incentives to be provided to companies, marketplaces and retail e-commerce sites in their export processes from the Support and Price Stabilization Fund. The Decree is available here in Turkish.

