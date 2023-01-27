Turkey:
New Decree On Electronic Export Incentives (Podcast)
27 January 2023
Esin Attorney Partnership
Recent development
The Decree on Electronic Export Incentives
("Decree") was published in the Official
Gazette dated 25 August 2022. The Decree sets out the procedures
and principles on incentives to be provided to companies,
marketplaces and retail e-commerce sites in their export processes
from the Support and Price Stabilization Fund. The Decree is
available here in Turkish.
