ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Turkey

Russia Update – UK Introduces Trust Prohibitions Birketts The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the Sanctions Regulations) were introduced by the UK government in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Subsidy Control Act 2022 – What Are The New Features Of The Subsidy Control Regime? Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP An article from the regulation and markets team highlighting and discussing the new features of the UK's Subsidy Control Regime.

International Trade Comparative Guide International Economics Consulting Ltd. International Trade Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of UK, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

SMB Publishes Guidance Notes On Screening Obligations DF Advocates On the 23rd December, the Sanctions Monitoring Board (‘SMB') issued two guidance notes on the applicability of screening obligations against sanctions and adverse media.

International Trade Comparative Guide Özdirekcan Dündar Şenocak Ak Avukatlık Ortaklığı International Trade Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Turkey, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries