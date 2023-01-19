Introduction

The present article primarily aims at giving a detailed overview of anti-dumping investigations and procedures in Turkey. Anti-dumping measures are imposed by the Turkish government aiming at protecting particularly Turkish products.

What does "dumping" mean?

Since the main purpose of this paper is to highlight the question of how entrepreneurs may avoid it, it will explain the meaning of dumping at this juncture. In general, "dumping" refers to a situation in which the export price of a goods is lower than market price of the same goods in the exporting country.

What does dumping mean in foreign trade?

It is important to note that according to the World Trade Organization ("WTO"), dumping is the sale or import of a particular product at less than fair value. Technically, this comparison will be made between the export price of a goods and the "normal value" of the equivalent goods in the exporting country. If the export price is lower than the local market price, that product can be considered "dumped".

What are the types of dumping?

There are five types of dumping:

sporadic dumping,

predatory dumping,

persistent dumping.

What is meant by Anti-Dumping?

Generally speaking, anti-dumping implies actions and practices implemented by relevant domestic authorities to prevent dumping. To clarify, most states are inclined to impose very hard measures with a view to preserving their domestic producers from the risks of imports and unfair competitive conditions.

What are the Main Legal Instruments Applicable to Anti-Dumping Investigations in Turkey?

The Law on the Prevention of Unfair Competition of Imports (No: 3577) is the central to the anti-dumping actions and practice. In the Law in question, dumping is defined as 'export price of a product to Turkey being less than the normal value for the like product'.

The full text of the said Law is available online here.

Turkey is party to relevant international treaties, particularly inter alia General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade and Agreement on Implementation of Article VI of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade 1994 (mainly known as "WTO Anti-Dumping Agreement").

Which Authority May Impose Anti-Dumping Measures and Investigations?

Relevant individuals and companies may lodge an application before the General Directorate of Imports under the umbrella of the Ministry of Trade. Significantly, pursuant to Article 4 of Law No. 3577, the Directorate General has the authority, upon complaint or where necessary, ex officio, to initiate a dumping examination. The Directorate General may submit its proposal to the Board of Evaluation of Unfair Competition in Imports and its duties on whether or not to initiate an investigation.

Who Can Bring a Dumping Complaint?

A local manufacturer that is authorized to represent any branch of domestic production or natural or legal persons acting on behalf of the production branch may lodge a complaint.

How to Initiate an Anti-Dumping Investigation?

To summarize after detecting the existence of sufficient evidence on dumped action, an investigation shall be initiated. The important thing here is that the introduction and every step of the investigation is announced with a communiqué published in the Official Gazette. Then relevant importers and exporters of the goods are given time to answer the inquiry questionnaires. Investigations must be concluded within 1 year, except in special circumstances. The decision taken as a result of the investigation is also announced with a communiqué published in the Official Gazette.

Which Legal Conditions Are Necessary for Taking Anti-Dumping Measures?

Above all, there are 3 basic conditions to take anti-dumping measures:

1. The importation of the relevant product must be a typical example of dumping,

2. Dumping should cause material damage / or threat of harm on domestic production,

3. Causal link is necessary between this damage or threat and dumped imports.

What Kinds of Anti-Dumping Duties May Be Implemented?

Three anti-dumping measures can be taken by national authorities:

price undertakings within the context of Article 11 of the Law on the Prevention of Unfair Competition of Imports,

preliminary measures according to Article 12,

definitive measures under Article 13.

What Kind of Legal Steps Should be Taken by Entreprises Who Are Subject to Anti-Dumping Investigation?

First of all, the inquiry questionnaires should be answered very carefully. It is particularly significant to prove that the importation complained of is not an example of dumping, it does not cause any material or potential damage or at least there is not any legal link between the damage and the importation complained of.

The most important point to be considered here is that since all investigations initiated and the decisions taken during or after the investigation are announced with a Communiqué. It means that parties may bring each stage before administrative courts.

Conclusion

The anti-dumping investigation and procedures in Turkey include a set of administrative stages. Those stages require the understanding, absorbing and application of both national and international legislative framework. Accordingly without full-fledged legal assistance, anti-dumping investigations and measures are very difficult to read accurately and take a step correctly. A comprehensive consultation will pave the way for meeting correctly legal requirements for investigation procedures. Besides a full-fledge legal guidance will make you save time and escape litigation costs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.