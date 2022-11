ARTICLE

Bad News Bears – Abramovich, Russia, The Economic Crime (Transparency And Enforcement) Bill And The Implications For Iran And The Renewed JCPOA Talks Janes Solicitors The Russian destruction and dismemberment of Ukraine's sovereign territory and population has been rightly met with public outcry and the call for stern and wide-ranging action against the Putin regime.

Lebanon And Israel Sign A Historic Maritime Boundary Deal, Triggering The Immediate Commencement Of Exploration And Exploitation Of Oil And Gas Fields In The Mediterranean Sea Herbert Smith Freehills Following-up on our earlier blog post (available here), the leaders of both Israel and Lebanon have yesterday signed a historic deal delimiting their maritime boundaries, marking a new era for both countries and...

Currency Control Limitations In Respect Of Payments To Foreign Right Holders SCHNEIDER GROUP A special procedure for the payment of royalties to certain categories of right holders has been recently established in Russia. Subject to the special procedure are any payments made...

Sanctions Tracker: UK Introduces New Russia Lending And Trade Restrictions Herbert Smith Freehills The No. 15 Regulations amend the existing lending restrictions in the Russia Regulations.

Regulation Of Lobbying: Change Is On The Way Matheson On 22 September 2022, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform published the Regulation of Lobbying (Amendment) Bill 2022Opens in new window (the "Bill"). The provisions of the draft Bill...