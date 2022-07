ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Turkey

Force Majeure And The Limits Of Reasonableness In MUR Shipping BV v RTI LTD1 Fenwick Elliott LLP In March 2022, in allowing an appeal under section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996, the Commercial Court held that a shipowner was entitled to rely on a force majeure clause...

UK Authorities Issue Red Alert On Russia Sanctions Evasion Typologies Morrison & Foerster LLP On 13 July 2022, the National Economic Crime Centre, a multi-agency unit in the National Crime Agency (NCA), and the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation...

Bad News Bears – Abramovich, Russia, The Economic Crime (Transparency And Enforcement) Bill And The Implications For Iran And The Renewed JCPOA Talks Janes Solicitors The Russian destruction and dismemberment of Ukraine's sovereign territory and population has been rightly met with public outcry and the call for stern and wide-ranging action against the Putin regime.

UK Government Announces New Sanctions Against Russia Clyde & Co On the 29 June 2022, the UK government announced new sanctions against Russia targeting thirteen new individuals and entities, including Russia's second richest man, Vladimir Potanin.

Brand Protection In The Metaverse: EUIPO Updates Guidance On Trade Mark Applications For NFTs And Virtual Goods William Fry The Metaverse increases the permeability of the borders between different digital environments and the physical world. Imagine stepping into a space where you can interact with virtual objects...