THE DECISION REGARDING THE IMPORT OF THE "FANCOIL" PRODUCT ENTERED INTO FORCE

It has been decided to launch an investigation by the Ministry of Commerce, General Directorate of Import, regarding the import of "only certain room type hot and cold air devices (fancoil)" registered under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position ("CTSP") 8415.83.00.90.00.

According to the outcome of the investigation, it is possible that dumping and damage will continue or reoccur if the measure in force is removed.

The Communiqué on the Prevention of Unfair Competition in Imports numbered 2016/2 and the anti-dumping measure in force will continue to be implemented as shown in the table below.

CTSP Definition of the good Country of origin Amount of antidumping measure

(% of CIF Value) 8415.83.00.90.00. only certain room type hot and cold air devices (fancoil)" Republic of China 56.50

The decision taken as a result of the investigation was published in Official Gazette numbered 31738 and dated 2 February 2022 and entered into force on the same day. This measure is temporary and will expire 5 years after its effective date.

You can access the entire text of the relevant Communiqué from this link.

THE DECISION REGARDING THE IMPORT OF THE "SODIUM FORMIAT" PRODUCT ENTERED INTO FORCE

It has been decided to launch an investigation by the Ministry of Commerce, General Directorate of Import, regarding the import of the "sodium formiat" product registered under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position ("CTSP") 2915.12.00.00.12.

According to the outcome of the investigation, it is possible that dumping and damage will continue or reoccur if the measure in force is removed.

The Communiqué on the Prevention of Unfair Competition in Imports numbered 2016/11 and the anti-dumping measure in force will continue to be implemented as shown in the table below.

CTSP Definition of the good Country of origin Amount of antidumping measure

(% of CIF Value) 2915.12.00.00.12. Sodium Formiat Republic of China 31





The decision taken as a result of the investigation was published in the Official Gazette numbered 31738 dated 2 February 2022 and entered into force on the same day. This measure is temporary and will expire 5 years after its effective date.

You can access the entire text of the relevant Communiqué from this link.

