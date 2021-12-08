ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Safeguard Investigation Started in Grinding Balls and Goods for Grinding

Based upon decision of the Board of Evaluation of Safeguard in Import, investigation started for the import of "grinding balls and similar goods for grinding" and "grinding balls and other grinding goods", under tariff statistical code 7325.91.00.00.00 and 7326.11.00.00.00.

Please see this link for the full text of Communiqué No: 2021/8 on Safeguard on Imports, effective as of 9 October 2021, and published in Official Gazette numbered 31623 of even date. (Only available in Turkish)

Final Review Investigation Initiated on Dumping Measures in Metalized Yarn

Based upon decision of the Board for Evaluation of Unfair Competition in Imports, the final review investigation in measures implemented to counter dumping of "metallized textile yarn (whether or not gimped), metal-bonded or metal-clad of position 54.04 or 54.05, etc., in the form of thread, strip or powder" from People's Republic of China, Taiwan of China, the Republic of India and the Republic of Korea, under tariff code 5605.00, has been initiated.

Please see this link for the full text of Communiqué No: 2021/46 on Prevention of Unfair Competition from Imports, effective as of 12 October 2021, and published in Official Gazette numbered 31626 of even date. (Only available in Turkish)

Dumping Investigation Initiated in Metalized Yarn

Based upon decision of the Board for Evaluation of Unfair Competition in Imports, dumping investigation has been initiated in "metallized textile yarn (whether or not gimped), metal-bonded or metal-clad of position 54.04 or 54.05, etc., in the form of thread, strip or powder" from Georgia, under tariff code 5605.00.

Please see this link for the full text of Communiqué No: 2021/47 on Prevention of Unfair Competition from Imports, effective as of 12 October 2021, and published in Official Gazette numbered 31626 of even date. (Only available in Turkish)

Final Review Investigation Initiated on Dumping Measures in Leather Imitation

Based upon decision of the Board for Evaluation of Unfair Competition in Imports, the final review investigation in measures implemented to counter dumping of "hosiery, ordered, coated, covered or laminated with polyurethane- imitation leather/others" from People's Republic of China, under tariff codes 5903.20.10.10.00, 5903.20.10.90.00, 5903.20.90.10.00 and 5903.20.90.90.00, has been initiated.

Please see this link for the full text of Communiqué No: 2021/48 on Prevention of Unfair Competition from Imports, effective as of 30 October 2021, and published in Official Gazette numbered 31644 of even date. (Only available in Turkish)

Final Review Investigation Initiated on Dumping Measures in Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials

Based upon decision of the Board for Evaluation of Unfair Competition in Imports, the final review investigation in measures implemented to counter dumping of "glass fiber reinforcement materials (except for coils and casings for insulating pipes and tubes; excluding perforated disc-shaped glass fabric used in grinding and cutting discs" from People's Republic of China, under tariff codes 7019.11.00.00.00, 7019.12.00.00.00, 7019.19.10.00.00, 7019.19.90.00.00, 7019.31.00.00.00, 7019.90.00.10.00 and 7019.90.00.30.00, has been initiated.

Please see this link for the full text of Communiqué No: 2021/49 on Prevention of Unfair Competition from Imports, effective as of 30 October 2021, and published in Official Gazette numbered 31644 of even date. (Only available in Turkish)

Final Review Investigation Initiated on Dumping Measures in Teeth of Base Metals and Others

Based upon decision of the Board for Evaluation of Unfair Competition in Imports, the final review investigation in measures implemented to counter dumping of "Teeth of base metals" and "Others" from People's Republic of China, under tariff codes 9607.11 and 9607.19, has been initiated.

Please see this link for the full text of Communiqué No: 2021/50 on Prevention of Unfair Competition from Imports, effective as of 30 October 2021, and published in Official Gazette numbered 31644 of even date. (Only available in Turkish)

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroğlu Arseven.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.