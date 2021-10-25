The Agreement between the Republic of Turkey and the People's Republic of China on International Road Transport of Passengers and Goods ("Agreement"), signed on 13 May 2017 within the scope of the "One Belt, One Road" project of the Government of the People's Republic of China aiming at economic cooperation between the countries from Asia, Africa and Europe, was approved by Presidential Decree and published in Official Gazette numbered 31561 of 7 August 2021.

Agreement consisting of 18 articles highlights:

Goods transports and transits between the Parties, or to or from non-Party countries, are subject to the permit system set forth in the Agreement.

Passenger services and shuttles are subject to the passenger transport permit system set forth in the Agreement, from which incidental services, empty transit passes, and empty passes of damaged vehicles are exempt.

Transport permits are non-transferable.

Maximum number of available transport permits will be determined and issued annually.

Transport permits are valid for a single entry and exit.

Cabotage between the Parties is prohibited.

Subject to the terms of the Agreement, visa assistance will be available to certain professional transport drivers.

The full text of the Agreement is available at this link. (Only available in Turkish)

