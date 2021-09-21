ARTICLE

Worldwide: Turkey Launches Anti-Circumvention Investigation On Imports Of Floor Covering Underlays And Plastic Foils From Malaysia And Jordan

On 4 September 2021, the Government of Turkey initiated an anti-circumvention investigation on floor covering underlays under H.S Code No.: 5603.14; and plastic foils under H.S Code No.: 3921.13 originating in or imported from Malaysia and Jordan ("products").

The Ministry of Trade, Turkey will investigate claims that imports of the products from both Malaysia and Jordan are being used to circumvent existing anti-dumping measures against China. The purpose of the investigation is to rectify the ineffectiveness of the original anti-dumping measures.

According to the Ministry's Communiqué on Prevention of Unfair Competition in Imports, it was decided by the Board of Evaluation of Unfair Competition in Imports that until the investigation is complete, provisional duties of 1.9 USD per kilogram will be imposed in the form of guarantees to protect the domestic industry against dumping.

Interested parties have 37 days to respond from the date of notification of the initiation of the investigation.

