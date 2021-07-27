ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Investigation Initiated regarding Imports of Knuckle Link Chains and Components from China

The Communiqué number 2021/30 on the Prevention of Unfair Competition in Imports, consisting of the investigation decision, effective as of 16 June 2021, was published in Official Gazette numbered 31513 of even date.

Turkey's General Directorate of Imports of the Ministry of Trade initiated a dumping investigation to determine whether dumping will continue or re-occur in case the anti-dumping measures implemented to "transmission chains" under tariff code 7315.11.90.00.11, "others" under tariff code 7315.11.90.00.19, "others" under tariff code 7315.12.00.00.11, "others" under tariff code 7315.12.00.00.19, and "components under tariff code "7315.19.00.00.00" imported from the People's Republic of China are removed.

The full text of the Communiqués is available in Turkish at this link . (Only available in Turkish)

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroğlu Arseven.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.