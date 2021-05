ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Turkey

Incoterms 2020: Key Changes And Innovations Brought By The New Edition Koluman Law Incoterms (international commercial terms) provide a universal set of rules and guidelines that help facilitate international trade.

Advantages Of International Commercial Arbitration Clyde & Co In international trade and commerce, arbitration has become exceptionally strong and widely accepted as a means of resolving disputes.

EU-UK Post-Brexit Agreement: Trade And Regulatory Takeaways Pierstone On December 24, 2020 the EU and the UK reached, following difficult negotiations characterized by a lengthy stand-off over a limited number of issues, an agreement in principle on a...

Tariff Free Trade? Understanding Rules Of Origin Gowling WLG The new freedoms of the UK following its exit from the EU and the expiry of the Brexit transitional period on 31 December 2020 include the freedom for the UK to pursue its own trade policy.

The UK/EU Trade & Cooperation Agreement: New Rules For Trading With EU After 1 January 2021 Rosenblatt Solicitors The UK/EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) agreed on 24th December 2020 will usher in big changes as to how UK businesses trade with the European Union as from 1st January 2021.