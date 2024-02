ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Turkey

The UK's Seventh Package Of Sanctions Against Russia Ropes & Gray LLP On 14 December 2023, the UK Government introduced its seventh package of sanctions targeting Russia through two new regulations – The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment)...

Exploring Key Components Of The EU's 12th Russian Sanctions Package Elias Neocleous & Co LLC A recent article authored by Elias Neocleous & Co LLC Associate Katerina Pillakouri, and published in the Cyprus Mail, explores the recent developments surrounding the European Union's...

Trade, Customs, The Level Playing Field: Key Considerations In The EU And The UK In 2024 Steptoe LLP Over the last year, many EU companies saw their economic activities being impacted by worldwide as well as EU-wide developments, such as rising inflation, high borrowing costs, the war in Ukraine...

EU Court Of Justice: Parallel Importer May Not Remove PPP Batch Number Altius On 7 December 2023, the EU Court of Justice (‘CJEU') handed down its ruling in case C-830/21 between Syngenta Agro GmbH (‘Syngenta Agro') and Agro Trade Handelsgesellschaft...

Regulatory Landscape In The EU And The UK: Key Considerations In 2024 Steptoe LLP As we step into 2024, we are witnessing significant changes in the regulatory landscapes of the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK).