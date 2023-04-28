Gün + Partners will be celebrating the World IP Day with webinars. Please join us for a fireside chat between Mutlu Yildirim Köse and our guests Prof. Özlem Er and Prof. Sebnem Timur. This webinar concentrates on why it's important to increase the IP awareness of women for accelerating innovation and creativity and they will be discussing on below topics.
Topics:
- The role of women in industrial design
- Importance of IP for designers, importance of protecting their designs
- IP disputes/problems that Özlem Er and Sebnem Timur faced through their journey
- IP awareness of female designers
- Why it's important to increase the IP awareness of designers and how?
Speakers:
Mutlu Yldirim Köse, Partner, Gün + Partners
Özlem Er, Professor, Istanbul Bilgi University
Sebnem Timur, Professor, Istanbul Technical University
