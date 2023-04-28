ARTICLE

Gün + Partners will be celebrating the World IP Day with webinars. Please join us for a fireside chat between Mutlu Yildirim Köse and our guests Prof. Özlem Er and Prof. Sebnem Timur. This webinar concentrates on why it's important to increase the IP awareness of women for accelerating innovation and creativity and they will be discussing on below topics.

Topics:

The role of women in industrial design

Importance of IP for designers, importance of protecting their designs

IP disputes/problems that Özlem Er and Sebnem Timur faced through their journey

IP awareness of female designers

Why it's important to increase the IP awareness of designers and how?

Speakers:

Mutlu Yldirim Köse, Partner, Gün + Partners

Özlem Er, Professor, Istanbul Bilgi University

Sebnem Timur, Professor, Istanbul Technical University

