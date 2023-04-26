ARTICLE

Prof. Rana Sanyal is just the right person to celebrate the "can do" attitude of women inventors in Turkey. Prof. Sanyal co-founded RS Research, a clinical stage biotechnology start-up discovering and developing smart nanomedicines with Sena Nomak. RS Research's proprietary drug delivery platform technology increases the effectiveness of chemotherapy while reducing side effects. The company's lead drug candidate is currently in Phase I clinical trial. RS Research's clinically validated drug delivery technologies are protected via multiple platform patents across 12 regions/58 countries. The company's invention "Cleavable Polymer Drug Conjugates" received the Grand Prix award in ISIF 2022 International Inventions Fair; and then was granted Silver Medal at IENA 2022 International Trade Fair for Ideas, Inventions and New Products in Germany. Prof. Sanyal will be our guest in our webinar to tell us about her journey in her ground-breaking work.

