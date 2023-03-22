ARTICLE

This reception is planned exclusively for you and your colleagues to learn more about INTA's upcoming 2023 Annual Meeting Live+. Feel free to bring a friend, colleague, or prospective member to find out more about this year's educational program, Business Development offerings, and more. Plus, learn about all the benefits of being or becoming an INTA member!

Why you should attend?

Exchange valuable learning experiences and success stories from past Annual Meetings

Network and meet new professionals with a common interest in trademark and related areas of law.

Guest Speaker:

Hande Yaşargil (Founder of Mentor Leadership Development / Managing Partner at Praesta Turkey-Middle East / Chairwoman of Women on Board Association Turkey WOB Turkey)

Topic:

Diversity and Inclusion: For a Better Workplace and Future

Date - Time

Monday, April 3, 2023

16:00 - 18:00

RSVP: by Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 5:00 pm EDT

Gün + Partners

Kore Şehitleri Cad. 17 Zincirlikuyu 34394 Istanbul, Turkey

Register to Attend

