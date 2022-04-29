Access to vaccine and patent rights have never been more important and debatable. This year Gün + Partners would like to celebrate World IP Day focusing on this delicate topic and sharing insights from practitioners Aysel Korkmaz Yatkin , Selin Sinem Erciyas of Gün + Partners and Camilla Balleny of Carpmaels & Ransford.
This joyful discussion will cover the following topics:
" What really hinders the access to medicine,
" Why it is more important to support patent protection in situations like pandemic
" Compulsory licensing of patents,
" Protection of patent rights and patent enforcement in overall
" Q&A
