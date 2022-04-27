Worldwide:
Webinar: World IP Day - IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future – Trademarks and Copyrights Perspective
27 April 2022
Gun + Partners
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Gün + Partners will be celebrating the World IP Day with
webinars. Please join us for a fireside chat between Ugur Aktekin
and Ashli Weiss Ugurlu. This webinar concentrates on trademarks and
copyrights and they will be discussing;
Topics
" How Ashli, as a young and passionate IP lawyer, has used IP
as an innovative tool while building her own career
" How young entrepreneurs shall benefit from IP, in particular
trademarks and copyrights, while starting up their businesses
" Technology and IP: Metaverse, NFT and their intersection
with trademarks and copyrights
" Q&A
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Worldwide
Everyday IP: The Iconic Elegance Of Italian Cars
Dennemeyer Group
If you wanted to make a list of the most creative talents in Italian history, you would gather a host of names ranging from Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci to Federico Fellini and Sophia Loren.
Important Changes In Copyright Law In 2022
JWP Patent & Trademark Attorneys
The development of the Digital Single Market is being held back by, among other things, differences in the IP rights regulations of individual Member States.