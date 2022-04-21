ARTICLE

Employee data privacy is one of the most debated issues and recent Constitutional Court decision shed a light on this controversial matter in Turkey. During the webinar, we will discuss employee privacy as well as the borders or conditions of employer's authority to have access to employee data. The issue has multi-disciplinary aspects including data privacy, employment law and also criminal law in certain cases. We aim to analyze employee privacy from all these aspects.

Topics

How to ensure data protection compliance in the workplace?

Managing internal investigations & litigation

Criminal law consequences of data breach

Lessons taken: Borders of Monitoring Employee's electronic communication

Q&A

