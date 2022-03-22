Turkey:
Webinar: World IP Day – Top Patent Cases Of The Year 2020 In Turkey And UK Perspective
22 March 2022
Gun + Partners
Gün + Partners will once again celebrate the World IP Day.
On the occasion of this special day, which is celebrated to remind
everyone of the critical role that intellectual property plays in
encouraging creativity and innovation, we will discuss the top
patent cases of 2020 in Turkey and UK perspective and case law
about the same.
Topics
• Compensation action for employees' invention,
• Compensation action for unfair competition
• Precautionary injunction decision to cease indirect use of
the invention,
• Precautionary injunction decision against infringing NPP
Products,
• Q&A
