ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from Turkey

De-Mystifying Insurance - D&O And EPL Policies For FIs WTW The cover provided by the EPL and D&O overlap. Like Professional Indemnity policies, they are both types of liability insurance. The EPL policy protects the company and individuals...

D&O And Company Reimbursement Insurance: Commercial Court Considers Aggregation And Coverage Disputes Dillon Eustace In Chubb European Group SE & Ors v. Perrigo Company PLC & Ors [2024] IEHC 9, the Commercial Court considered the interpretation of an aggregation clause in a contract...

Insurance Comparative Guide Streichenberg und Partner Insurance Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Switzerland, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

Navigating Uncertain Waters: Why Benchmarking Alone Isn't Enough In Today's Risk Landscape WTW Welcome the first blog post in our ‘Bridging The Gap' series, tailored for financial institutions. In this article we're delving into the critical world of liability insurance and considering...

Insurance & Reinsurance 2024 Matheson The Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank") is responsible for the authorisation of and has primary responsibility for the prudential supervision and regulation of insurance...