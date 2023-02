ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from Turkey

Alvarez & Marsal's Insurance Outlook For 2023 Alvarez & Marsal General Insurance – 2023 will see an increased risk of 'under insurance' across both personal and commercial lines as consumers and businesses look to reduce premiums.

Insurance Europe Publishes Position Paper On Inducements Arthur Cox Insurance Europe (IE) recently published a position paper on inducements, urging the European Commission not to adopt a ban on inducements (in particular, the payment of commission...

UK Insurance Regulation: Looking Ahead To 2023 Herbert Smith Freehills 2022 proved to be as busy for insurance firms and regulators as we predicted last January. Yet more change can be expected in 2023.

Insurance Update On Laws And Regulation – Trends On Business Interruption Contracts Due To Covid 19 Haviaras & Philippou L.L.C Insurance law in Cyprus is governed, by several legislations which came under the microscope of the Legislator or underwent important amendments following an EU legislator's initiative over the past couple of years.

EIOPA Analysis Of Role Of Private Equity In Transfers Of Life Portfolios In The EU Arthur Cox At the end of last year, EIOPA published its Financial Stability Report for 2022.