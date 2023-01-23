The Regulation on the Collection, Maintenance and Disclosure of Insurance Data (the "Regulation") was published in Official Gazette No. 31987 dated 18 October 2022 and entered into force through its publication. The Regulation sets out the procedures and principles regarding collecting insurance data from related institutions and organizations, as well as maintaining, processing and disclosing insurance data.

Originally published 25/10/2022.

