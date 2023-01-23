Turkey:
Special Legal Protection For Insurance Data (Podcast)
23 January 2023
Esin Attorney Partnership
The Regulation on the Collection, Maintenance and Disclosure of
Insurance Data (the "Regulation") was published in
Official Gazette No. 31987 dated 18 October 2022 and entered into
force through its publication. The Regulation sets out the
procedures and principles regarding collecting insurance data from
related institutions and organizations, as well as maintaining,
processing and disclosing insurance data.
