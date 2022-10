ARTICLE

Stonegate Pub Company vs MS Amlin & Others Gatehouse Chambers David Pliener and Louis Zvesper, appearing with Ben Lynch KC, Adam Kramer KC, and William Day, act for Stonegate Pub Company Ltd, the largest pub owner in the UK, in the first stage of this landmark Covid business interruption insurance trial.

Insurance Restructurings Under The Revised Swiss Insurance Supervisory Act And The Draft EU Insurance Recovery And Resolution Directive: Some Observations Advestra AG The Swiss federal parliament has approved, on 18 March 2022, a partial revision to the Insurance Supervisory Act (expected to enter into force in July 2023)...

Damages Claims Portal - Further Updates Weightmans Following on from our previous updates, we have met further with the HMCTS DCP project leads and Mr. Justice Johnson this week and can update you further on the following relevant...

Risk Sharing – A Rising Trend Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP We are increasingly hearing from bank and non-bank lenders looking for ways to de-risk either all or, more usually, a portion of their exposure under a particular facility.

EIOPA: Supervisory Statement On The Management Of Non-Affirmative Cyber Exposures Ganado Advocates EIOPA published a supervisory statement on the management of non-affirmative cyber exposures.