POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from Turkey

Personal Injury Claimant Given 12-Month Prison Term For Fictional Work Injury BLM A personal injury claimant has been given a 12-month custodial sentence by the High Court in London for falsely claiming to have suffered a fall at work.

What Will 2022 Bring For The Insurance Market? BLM As well as predicting that a mid-term general election will be the biggest event of 2022, Matthew said: "Looking at motor business, we're expecting to see the first use of automated driving technology on UK roads in 2022.

D&O Market Update: Opportunities For Recovery BLM While the UK D&O market has undergone hardening since 2019, this is not the case everywhere. Some markets are seeing green shoots of recovery and prices look set to stabilise.

ESG & Insurance: Things To Look Out For In 2022 Ganado Advocates 2021 will be remembered (or outright forgotten) for a variety of reasons. Indeed, in and amongst the pandemic-related doom and gloom, 2021 may be viewed as a watershed moment for all matters ESG...

A Brief Update On The Implementation Of The Insurance Distribution Directive In Norway SANDS Advokatfirma With the new Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) the EU seeks to further harmonise rules on the sale of insurance in the single market.