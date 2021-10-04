SSI has abolished the Short-Term Insurance Regulation. The statement on the Official Gazette is as below: The Communiqué regarding the Short-Term Insurance published on the Official Gazette numbered 27011 and dated 28.09.2008 has been abolished.

In the meantime, the related statements are still in force per the Social Security Processes Regulation and SSI Communiqué No. 2016/21. You can reach the related Official Gazette via the link (In Turkish.) You can reach the Social Security Processes Regulation via the link (In Turkish.) You can reach SSI Communiqué No. 2016/21 via the link (In Turkish.)

