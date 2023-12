ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from Turkey

Don't Fall Asleep At The Wheel: The Role Of Directors In The Current Markets Macfarlanes On Thursday 9 November, Macfarlanes hosted a webinar which focused on the role of directors and in particular navigating those stresses...

Court Of Appeal Overturns Comet Preference Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong The Court of Appeal has unanimously overturned the largest value unlawful preference ruling to date.

How To Salvage The Best Of A Bad Situation When Insolvency Looms Giambrone & Partners The number of businesses falling into insolvency spirals year on year. As household names topple over the insolvency lawyers at Giambrone & Partners...

Court Exercises Discretion To Costs Manage £280 Million Plus Insolvency Claims Gowling WLG Over the decade since the implementation of the costs reforms proposed in Lord Jackson's Review of Civil Litigation Costs, lawyers and litigants have become accustomed to the courts actively.

Restructuring & Insolvency Comparative Guide RESOR NV Restructuring & Insolvency Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Netherlands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries