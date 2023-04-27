Ministry of Justice's Tariff for the Regulation of Licensed Trustee Warehouses ("Tariff") was published on the Official Gazette numbered 32060 and dated 31 December 2022.

The tariff determines the fees to be collected in 2023 for the goods kept in licensed trustee warehouses and private warehouses and garages, and for locksmith, towing and transportation services during storage.

The Tariff includes arrangements for the calculation of the retention fee, the maximum amount of the retention fee, and the receipt of the retention advance.

The most remarkable matters within the scope of the Tariff are as follows:

Pursuant to the Tariff; the storage fees determined for 2022 have been increased by 100%.

The fees to be charged for other services were increased by calculating over the fees determined for 2022.

Regulations regarding movable goods that are not seized have been regulated as a separate entry with the Tariff, and the storage fee for these goods has been determined as 3.-TL per m 3 over the volume/m 3 price of the goods for all regions.

over the volume/m price of the goods for all regions. Pursuant to the Tariff; the custody fee for the non-seized movable properties will be determined by taking the fee schedule into account by the enforcement and bankruptcy offices in other cases requiring eviction, precaution and preservation to the trustee, and this fee cannot be less than the sum of the five-day wage.

At the end of the preservation period of the non-seized movable properties, the fee to be calculated by the enforcement and bankruptcy offices in other cases requiring eviction, precaution and preservation to the trustee cannot exceed the total of the six-month preservation expenses.

You can access the full text of the Tariff and the fee schedule via this link. (only available in Turkish.)

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroglu Arseven.

