POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from Turkey

Judgment Given In A Transaction Defrauding Creditors Claim Following Strike Out (Integral Petroleum SA v Pretrogat FZE And Ors) Gatehouse Chambers Dispute Resolution analysis: When the owners and controllers of a company refused to identify the recipient of payments made out of the company during the course of arbitration proceedings...

European Corporates Primed For More Distress As Audit Season Begins Alvarez & Marsal The new economic reality of slow growth, high inflation, rising interest rates, depressed private consumption and impacts from geopolitical tensions has created the conditions for an uptick...

COMI Shifts In Europe – New Developments Milbank LLP With its decision to dismiss the appeal against the commencement of insolvency proceedings in Germany, the German Federal Court of Justice finally concluded the legal dispute over...

Extravagant Cost Budgets In A Transaction Defrauding Creditors Claim Subjected To Judicial Criticism But No Sanction (Lemos And Ors V Church Bay Trust Company Ltd) Gatehouse Chambers Dispute Resolution analysis: A Court, cost-managing a claim under s423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 has strongly criticised the level of anticipated costs reflected in cost budgets and have made an order...

Debt Recovery In Italy Arnone & Sicomo Debt collection in Italy is certainly possible, despite the difficulties.