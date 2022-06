ARTICLE

Winding-up Petitions After April 1st – What Are The New Rules? Harrison Drury Solicitors As of 1 April 2022, the temporary restrictions on issuing winding-up petitions will come to an end, as part of a general relaxation of coronavirus-related legislation.

Five Tips For Investor Directors In The Zone Of Insolvency Morrison & Foerster LLP There are distinct advantages to investors sitting on the boards of their portfolio companies, not least their ability to look after their investment and work toward maximising their return.

Bulgarian Legislator Introduces New Preventative Restructuring Mechanism Djingov, Gouginski, Kyutchukov & Velichkov The amendments concerning the stabilisation procedure will become effective as of 1 July 2017.

İcra Ve İflas Kanunu'nda Önemli Değişiklikler 30 Kasım 2021 İtibariyle Yürürlüğe Girdi Baysal & Demir 5. Yargı Paketi kapsamında İcra ve İflas Kanunu'nda ("İİK") yapılan değişiklikler uygulamadaki sorunlara teknolojiden de yararlanmak suretiyle çözümler getirmeyi hedeflemektedir. Bu kapsamda değişikler icranın geri bırakılması sürecinden, hacizli malın satışına kadar geniş bir konu yelpazesini ele almaktadır.

Hurricane Energy Plc Failed Plan Moon Beever A restructuring plan in respect of Hurricane Energy plc under section 901F Companies Act 2006 failed to achieve court sanction in circumstances in which it was supported by 100%...