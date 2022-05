ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from Turkey

Are You Winding Me Up? – A Successful, But Cautionary Tale PDT Solicitors As anticipated in our last article, the temporary restrictions in relation to winding up petitions were lifted on 1 April 2022.

High Court Dismisses IRHP Mis-selling And Unlawful Means Conspiracy Claims Against Bank Herbert Smith Freehills The High Court has dismissed claims brought by a business against a bank alleging the mis-selling of interest rate hedging products (IRHPs) and an unlawful means conspiracy regarding the ...

Latitude: Ogier's Restructuring And Corporate Recovery Digest, May 2022 Ogier With a sharp global increase in energy costs, localised inflation at record highs and interest rates trying to offer some counterbalance to the soaring costs of living driven by the...

Luxembourg's Fight Against Empty Shell Companies: Out-Of-Court, But Never Far From Court ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme A Luxembourg bill of law creating an administrative dissolution procedure without liquidation, forming part of a long overdue substantial insolvency law reform project, should be approved and implemented in 2022.

Close-out Netting And Set-off Provisions For BVI, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey And Luxembourg Counterparties Ogier The current geo-political climate is contributing to the rapid rise to inflation rates in many countries around the world.