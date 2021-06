ARTICLE

A Review Of Section 14 Of The Corporate Insolvency And Governance Act 2020 And The Impact On Suppliers Of Goods And Services Keidan Harrison The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 ("the Act") came into force on 25 June 2020 making sweeping changes to the current insolvency legislative framework.

Be Careful What You Wish For … It Might Come True! Travlaw Indeed, a client may well spend a considerable amount more pursuing the debt than they are even likely to recover.

Re-packing UK Pre-packs: 5 Key Effects On Creditors And Other Stakeholders MJ Hudson In this article, we are talking insolvency and focusing on some recent legislative changes which are expected to have a significant impact on pre-pack administrations in the UK.

COVID-19 Drives Changes To Judicial Reorganisation Procedures Loyens & Loeff The COVID-19 crisis has emphasised the importance of having performant insolvency proceedings. As of now, new measures are in force which aim to optimise the judicial reorganisation procedure.

Hints And Tips When Pursuing Insolvency Proceedings Knights With fears that insolvencies are set to rise this year once Government support is withdrawn and businesses must ‘stand on their own two feet', it is important to understand what options...