The Turkish defense industry is expected to experience some changes after the recent election. The new government has pledged to increase spending on defense, which could lead to new contracts for Turkish defense companies. The government has also said that it wants to increase Turkey's defense exports, which could also benefit the industry.

Here are some of the key updates in the Turkish defense industry after the recent election:

*Increased defense spending:* The new government has pledged to increase defense spending by 10% in 2023. This could lead to new contracts for Turkish defense companies, as the government looks to modernize its armed forces.

*Focus on indigenous production:* The new government has said that it wants to increase Turkey's indigenous defense production. This could lead to more investment in research and development, as well as the creation of new jobs in the defense industry.

*Increased defense exports:* The new government has said that it wants to increase Turkey's defense exports. This could be achieved by expanding Turkey's network of defense attachés, as well as by participating in more international defense exhibitions.

Overall, the Turkish defense industry is expected to experience some positive changes after the recent election. The new government's focus on defense spending, indigenous production, and defense exports could lead to new opportunities for Turkish defense companies.

Here are some of the specific defense projects that are expected to benefit from the new government's policies:

*TFX fighter jet:* The TFX is a new fifth-generation fighter jet that is being developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI). The project has been delayed due to funding issues, but the new government's increased defense spending could help to get the project back on track.

*Altay tank:* The Altay is a new main battle tank that is being developed by Otokar. The project has also been delayed due to funding issues, but the new government's focus on indigenous production could help to get the project back on track.

*Atak helicopter:* The Atak is an attack helicopter that is being developed by TUSAS. The helicopter has been in service with the Turkish Armed Forces since 2011, and it has been exported to several countries. The new government's focus on defense exports could lead to more orders for the Atak helicopter.

These are just some of the specific defense projects that are expected to benefit from the new government's policies. The Turkish defense industry is expected to experience some positive changes in the coming years, and these projects could lead to new opportunities for Turkish defense companies.

