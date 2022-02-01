The Turkish Revenue Administration would be responsible for determining and processing the disability income tax discounts. If the employee receives wage amount of minimum wage and thus would not pay any tax, the exemption would not be applicable for that employee. If the employee receives more than the minimum wage amount, the exemption would be applicable.

The minimum subsistence allowance is abolished and would not be applicable as of 01.01.2022.

This exemption would also be applicable for the wage earnings of the board members, experts, official mediators, sports referees.

If there are any additional benefits other than the wage amount, the exemption would be applied to the total earning once, and the cumulative income tax base would be considered.

If the employee receives a wage from more than one employer, the exemption would be applicable for the highest wage.

The exemption amount cannot be higher than the income tax of the minimum wage on the related month.

The total amount and income tax brackets would be considered for the taxation of the wage amounts above the minimum wage.

The income tax base calculated by deducting the social security premiums from the gross wage would be exempted from income tax.

Per Article 4 of the Communiqué:

The details of these amendments are as below:

The Turkish Revenue Administration has published a new Communiqué No. 319 regarding the wage/employment income.

Income Tax Exemption for Minimum Wage

(1) If the monthly wage amount equals gross minimum wage, employee social security and unemployment premiums would be deducted from the gross minimum wage, income tax, and stamp tax would not be deducted.

Example 1: The employee (B) receives a gross minimum wage of 5,004 TRY. There are no other additional payments like social allowances, bonuses, overtime, etc., during the year.

The calculation would be as below:

PERIOD GROSS WAGE (TRY) SSI PREMIUM (TRY) TAX BASE(TRY) EXEMPTION (TRY) CALCULATED INCOME TAX (TRY) CALCULATED STAMP TAX (TRY) NET WAGE (TRY) (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e) (f) (g) (c-e-f) January 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 February 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 March 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 April 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 May 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 June 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 July 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 August 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 September 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 October 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 November 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 December 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 TOTAL 60.048,00 9.007,20 51.040,80 51.040,80 0,00 0,00 51.040,80

(2) If there are any additional payments, bonuses, overtime, social allowances, etc., during the year, a tax amount would be calculated over the total tax base considering the applicable cumulative income tax base for the applicable tax rate. And, the income tax amount calculated over the gross minimum wage would be exempt from that total income tax. The exemption amount cannot exceed the income tax amount calculated over the minimum wage.

Example 2: The employee (D) has a minimum wage of 5,004 TRY and monthly social allowance & overtime amount of 996 TRY.

The calculation would be as below:

PERIOD GROSS WAGE (TRY) SSI PREMIUM (TRY) TAX BASE(TRY) CUMULATIVE TAX BASE(TRY) CALCULATED INCOME TAX (TRY) MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE (TRY) INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE (TRY) EXEMPT TAX BASE (TRY) INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED (TRY) STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED (TRY) NET WAGE (TRY) (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı)

(a-5004)*0,00759 (j)

(c-i-ı) January 6.000,00 900,00 5.100,00 5.100,00 765,00 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 126,99 7,56 4.965,45 February 6.000,00 900,00 5.100,00 10.200,00 765,00 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 126,99 7,56 4.965,45 March 6.000,00 900,00 5.100,00 15.300,00 765,00 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 126,99 7,56 4.965,45 April 6.000,00 900,00 5.100,00 20.400,00 765,00 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 126,99 7,56 4.965,45 May 6.000,00 900,00 5.100,00 25.500,00 765,00 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 126,99 7,56 4.965,45 June 6.000,00 900,00 5.100,00 30.600,00 765,00 25.520,40 638,01 4.253,40 126,99 7,56 4.965,45 July 6.000,00 900,00 5.100,00 35.700,00 950,00 29.773,80 638,01 4.253,40 311,99 7,56 4.780,45 August 6.000,00 900,00 5.100,00 40.800,00 1.020,00 34.027,20 739,37 4.253,40 280,63 7,56 4.811,81 September 6.000,00 900,00 5.100,00 45.900,00 1.020,00 38.280,60 850,68 4.253,40 169,32 7,56 4.923,12 October 6.000,00 900,00 5.100,00 51.000,00 1.020,00 42.534,00 850,68 4.253,40 169,32 7,56 4.923,12 November 6.000,00 900,00 5.100,00 56.100,00 1.020,00 46.787,40 850,68 4.253,40 169,32 7,56 4.923,12 December 6.000,00 900,00 5.100,00 61.200,00 1.020,00 51.040,80 850,68 4.253,40 169,32 7,56 4.923,12 TOTAL 72.000,00 10.800,00 61.200,00 61.200,00 10.640,00 51.040,80 8.608,16 51.040,80 2.031,84 90,72 59.077,44

Example 3: Employee (F) has minimum wage of 5004 for 2022 and premium payments on January and July with an amount of 10,000 TRY.

The calculation for 2022 would be as below:

PERIOD GROSS WAGE (TRY) SSI PREMIUM (TRY) TAX BASE (TRY) CUMULATIVE TAX BASE (TRY) CALCULATED INCOME TAX (TRY) MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE (TRY) INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE (TRY) EXEMPT TAX BASE (TRY) INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED (TRY) STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED (TRY) NET WAGE (TRY) (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15,%20) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı)

(a-5004)*0,00759 (j)

(c-i-ı) January 15.004,00 2.250,60 12.753,40 12.753,40 1.913,01 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 1.275,00 75,90 11.402,50 February 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 17.006,80 638,01 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 March 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 21.260,20 638,01 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 April 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 25.513,60 638,01 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 May 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 29.767,00 638,01 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 June 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 34.020,40 739,03 25.520,40 638,01 4.253,40 101,02 0,00 4.152,38 July 15.004,00 2.250,60 12.753,40 46.773,80 2.550,68 29.773,80 638,01 4.253,40 1.912,67 75,90 10.764,83 August 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 51.027,20 850,68 34.027,20 739,37 4.253,40 111,31 0,00 4.142,09 September 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 55.280,60 850,68 38.280,60 850,68 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 October 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 59.534,00 850,68 42.534,00 850,68 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 November 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 63.787,40 850,68 46.787,40 850,68 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 December 5.004,00 750,60 4.253,40 68.040,80 850,68 51.040,80 850,68 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 4.253,40 TOTAL 80.048,00 12.007,20 68.040,80 68.040,80 12.008,16 51.040,80 8.608,16 51.040,80 3.400,00 151,80 64.489,00

The Same Exemption Amount Would Be Applied for The Retired Employees

(3) The income tax exemption amount would be the income tax amount calculated over the minimum wage after deducting the social security employee portion and unemployment premium from the gross minimum wage. The employee social security portion rate of 7.5% would not change the income tax exemption amount for the retired employees.

Example 4: Employee (G) is a retired employee with a social security employee premium rate of 7.5%. The employee has a minimum wage.

The calculation would be as below:

PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE EXEMPT TAX BASE INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%7,5) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı)

(a-5004)*0,00759 (j)

(c-i-ı) January 5.004,00 375,30 4.628,70 4.628,70 694,31 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 56,30 0,00 4.572,41 February 5.004,00 375,30 4.628,70 9.257,40 694,31 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 56,30 0,00 4.572,41 March 5.004,00 375,30 4.628,70 13.886,10 694,31 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 56,29 0,00 4.572,41 April 5.004,00 375,30 4.628,70 18.514,80 694,31 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 56,30 0,00 4.572,41 May 5.004,00 375,30 4.628,70 23.143,50 694,31 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 56,30 0,00 4.572,41 June 5.004,00 375,30 4.628,70 27.772,20 694,30 25.520,40 638,01 4.253,40 56,29 0,00 4.572,41 July 5.004,00 375,30 4.628,70 32.400,90 714,35 29.773,80 638,01 4.253,40 76,34 0,00 4.552,36 August 5.004,00 375,30 4.628,70 37.029,60 925,74 34.027,20 739,37 4.253,40 186,37 0,00 4.442,33 September 5.004,00 375,30 4.628,70 41.658,30 925,74 38.280,60 850,68 4.253,40 75,06 0,00 4.553,64 October 5.004,00 375,30 4.628,70 46.287,00 925,74 42.534,00 850,68 4.253,40 75,06 0,00 4.553,64 November 5.004,00 375,30 4.628,70 50.915,70 925,74 46.787,40 850,68 4.253,40 75,06 0,00 4.553,64 December 5.004,00 375,30 4.628,70 55.544,40 925,74 51.040,80 850,68 4.253,40 75,06 0,00 4.553,64 TOTAL 60.048,00 4.503,60 55.544,40 61.200,00 9.508,88 51.040,80 8.608,16 51.040,80 900,72 0,00 54.643,68

Income Tax Exemption for The Wages Higher than The Minimum Wage Amount

Per Article 6 of the Communiqué, the total income tax base would first be calculated after deducting the relevant items from the total gross earnings. After that, the income tax base of the minimum wage would be deducted from this total income tax base. For the income tax rates, the total cumulative income tax base would be taken into account, including the exemption part. And, the exempt part cannot be higher than the income tax amount calculated over the minimum wage.

The exemption part would be applied fully regarding the prorated wage amounts for the new hires or terminations.

Example 5: The gross wage of employee (I) is 8,000 TRY. There is no other additional payment, and there is only social security deduction for them.

The calculation would be as below:

PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE EXEMPT TAX BASE INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı)

(a-5004)*0,00759 (j)

(c-i-ı) January 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 6.800,00 1.020,00 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 381,99 22,74 6.395,27 February 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 13.600,00 1.020,00 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 381,99 22,74 6.395,27 March 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 20.400,00 1.020,00 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 381,99 22,74 6.395,27 April 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 27.200,00 1.020,00 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 381,99 22,74 6.395,27 May 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 34.000,00 1.120,00 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 481,99 22,74 6.295,27 June 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 40.800,00 1.360,00 25.520,40 638,01 4.253,40 721,99 22,74 6.055,27 July 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 47.600,00 1.360,00 29.773,80 638,01 4.253,40 721,99 22,74 6.055,27 August 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 54.400,00 1.360,00 34.027,20 739,37 4.253,40 620,63 22,74 6.156,63 September 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 61.200,00 1.360,00 38.280,60 850,68 4.253,40 509,32 22,74 6.267,94 October 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 68.000,00 1.360,00 42.534,00 850,68 4.253,40 509,32 22,74 6.267,94 November 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 74.800,00 1.696,00 46.787,40 850,68 4.253,40 845,32 22,74 5.931,94 December 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 81.600,00 1.836,00 51.040,80 850,68 4.253,40 985,32 22,74 5.791,94 TOTAL 96.000,00 14.400,00 81.600,00 81.600,00 15.532,00 51.040,80 8.608,16 51.040,80 6.923,84 272,88 74.403,28

Example 6: Employee (K) has gross wage amount of 9000 TRY, meal voucher amount of 34 TRY, commuter benefit card amount of 17 TRY, special nursery allowance of 1000 TRY.

They also have a personal insurance amount of 500 TRY monthly. And, they benefit from a disability income tax discount amount of 500 TRY.

The calculation would be as below:

PERIOD GROSS WAGE* (TRY) SSI PREMIUM** (TRY) MEAL,

COMMUTE AND NURSERY EXEMPTION (TRY) PERSONAL INSURANCE PREMIUM AND DISABILITY DISCOUNT (TRY) TAX BASE (TRY) CUMULATIVE TAX BASE (TRY) CALCULATED INCOME TAX (TRY) MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE (TRY) INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE (TRY) EXEMPT TAX BASE (TRY) INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED (TRY) STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED (TRY) NET WAGE (TRY) (a) (b)

(a*%15) (c) (d) (e)

(a-b-c-d) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(h*%15,%20) (ı) (j)

(g-i) (k)

(a-c-5004)*0,00759 (l)

(a-b-j-k) January 11.122,00 1.350,00 2.122,00 1.000,00 6.650,00 6.650,00 997,50 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 359,49 30,33 9.382,18 February 11.122,00 1.350,00 2.122,00 1.000,00 6.650,00 13.300,00 997,50 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 359,49 30,33 9.382,18 March 11.122,00 1.350,00 2.122,00 1.000,00 6.650,00 19.950,00 997,50 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 359,49 30,33 9.382,18 April 11.122,00 1.350,00 2.122,00 1.000,00 6.650,00 26.600,00 997,50 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 359,49 30,33 9.382,18 May 11.122,00 1.350,00 2.122,00 1.000,00 6.650,00 33.250,00 1.060,00 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 421,99 30,33 9.319,68 June 11.122,00 1.350,00 2.122,00 1.000,00 6.650,00 39.900,00 1.330,00 25.520,40 638,01 4.253,40 691,99 30,33 9.049,68 July 11.122,00 1.350,00 2.122,00 1.000,00 6.650,00 46.550,00 1.330,00 29.773,80 638,01 4.253,40 691,99 30,33 9.049,68 August 11.122,00 1.350,00 2.122,00 1.000,00 6.650,00 53.200,00 1.330,00 34.027,20 739,37 4.253,40 590,63 30,33 9.151,04 September 11.122,00 1.350,00 2.122,00 1.000,00 6.650,00 59.850,00 1.330,00 38.280,60 850,68 4.253,40 479,32 30,33 9.262,35 October 11.122,00 1.350,00 2.122,00 1.000,00 6.650,00 66.500,00 1.330,00 42.534,00 850,68 4.253,40 479,32 30,33 9.262,35 November 11.122,00 1.350,00 2.122,00 1.000,00 6.650,00 73.150,00 1.550,50 46.787,40 850,68 4.253,40 699,82 30,33 9.041,85 December 11.122,00 1.350,00 2.122,00 1.000,00 6.650,00 79.800,00 1.795,50 51.040,80 850,68 4.253,40 944,82 30,33 8.796,85 TOTAL 133.464,00 16.200,00 25.464,00 12.000,00 79.800,00 79.800,00 15.046,00 51.040,80 8.608,16 51.040,80 6.437,84 363,96 110.462,20 * Gross wage; 9.000 TRY salary, for 22 workday; (17x22=) 374 TL commuter benefit and (34x22=) 748 TL meal allowance and 1.000 TL nursery allowance oluşmaktadır. ** SSI Premium has been calculated over 9.000 TL gross salary

Example 7: Employee (L) has a gross wage amount of 10,000 TRY, and their start date is Sep 16, 2022.

The calculation would be as below:

PERIOD GROSS WAGE (TRY) SSI PREMIUM (TRY) TAX BASE (TRY) CUMULATIVE TAX BASE (TRY) CALCULATED INCOME TAX (TRY) MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE (TRY) INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE (TRY) EXEMPT TAX BASE (TRY) INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED (TRY) STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED (TRY) NET WAGE (TRY) (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı)

(a-5004)*0,00759 (j)

(c-i-ı) September 5.000,00 750,00 4.250,00 4.250,00 637,50 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 0,00 0 4.250,00 October 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 12.750,00 1.275,00 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 37,92 7.825,09 November 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 21.250,00 1.275,00 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 37,92 7.825,09 December 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 29.750,00 1.275,00 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 37,92 7.825,09 TOTAL 35.000,00 5.250,00 29.750,00 29.750,00 4.462,50 17.013,60 2.552,04 17.013,60 1.910,97 113,76 27.725,27

Example 8: Employee (O) has 12,000 TRY gross wage, and their termination date is Aug 10, 2022.

The calculation would be as below:

PERIOD GROSS WAGE (TRY) SSI PREMIUM(TRY) TAX BASE (TRY) CUMULATIVE TAX BASE (TRY) CALCULATED INCOME TAX (TRY) MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE(TRY) INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE (TRY) EXEMPT TAX BASE (TRY) INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED (TRY) STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED (TRY) NET WAGE (TRY) (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı)

(a-5004)*0,00759 (j)

(c-i-ı) January 12.000,00 1.800,00 10.200,00 10.200,00 1.530,00 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 891,99 53,10 9.254,91 February 12.000,00 1.800,00 10.200,00 20.400,00 1.530,00 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 891,99 53,10 9.254,91 March 12.000,00 1.800,00 10.200,00 30.600,00 1.530,00 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 891,99 53,10 9.254,91 April 12.000,00 1.800,00 10.200,00 40.800,00 1.970,00 17.013,60 638,01 4.254,40 1.331,99 53,10 8.814,91 May 12.000,00 1.800,00 10.200,00 51.000,00 2.040,00 21.267,00 638,01 4.255,40 1.401,99 53,10 8.744,91 June 12.000,00 1.800,00 10.200,00 61.200,00 2.040,00 25.520,40 638,01 4.256,40 1.401,99 53,10 8.744,91 July 12.000,00 1.800,00 10.200,00 71.400,00 2.138,00 29.773,80 638,01 4.257,40 1.499,99 53,10 8.646,91 August 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 74.800,00 918,00 34.027,20 739,37 4.257,40 178,63 0,00 3.221,37 TOTAL 88.000,00 13.200,00 74.800,00 74.800,00 13.696,00 34.027,20 5.205,44 34.041,20 8.490,56 371,70 65.937,74

Example 9: Employee (P) is a part-time employee and works 15 days within a month. Their gross wage amount is 4,000 TRY.

The calculation would be as below:

PERIOD GROSS WAGE (TRY) SSI PREMIUM (TRY) TAX BASE (TRY) EXEMPT TAX BASE (TRY) CALCULATED INCOME TAX (TRY) CALCULATED STAMP TAX (TRY) NET WAGE (TRY) (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e) (f) (g)

(c-e-f) January 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 February 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 March 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 April 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 May 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 June 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 July 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 August 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 September 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 October 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 November 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 December 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 TOTAL 48.000,00 7.200,00 40.800,00 51.040,80 0,00 0,00 40.800,00

If the employee (P) receives 5,500 TRY for 15 days, the calculation would be as below:

PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE EXEMPT TAX BASE INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı)

(a-5004)*0,00759 (j)

(c-i-ı) January 5.500,00 825,00 4.675,00 4.675,00 701,25 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 63,24 3,76 4.608,00 February 5.500,00 825,00 4.675,00 9.350,00 701,25 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 63,24 3,76 4.608,00 March 5.500,00 825,00 4.675,00 14.025,00 701,25 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 63,24 3,76 4.608,00 April 5.500,00 825,00 4.675,00 18.700,00 701,25 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 63,24 3,76 4.608,00 May 5.500,00 825,00 4.675,00 23.375,00 701,25 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 63,24 3,76 4.608,00 June 5.500,00 825,00 4.675,00 28.050,00 701,25 25.520,40 638,01 4.253,40 63,24 3,76 4.608,00 July 5.500,00 825,00 4.675,00 32.725,00 737,50 29.773,80 638,01 4.253,40 99,49 3,76 4.571,75 August 5.500,00 825,00 4.675,00 37.400,00 935,00 34.027,20 739,37 4.253,40 195,63 3,76 4.475,61 September 5.500,00 825,00 4.675,00 42.075,00 935,00 38.280,60 850,68 4.253,40 84,32 3,76 4.586,92 October 5.500,00 825,00 4.675,00 46.750,00 935,00 42.534,00 850,68 4.253,40 84,32 3,76 4.586,92 November 5.500,00 825,00 4.675,00 51.425,00 935,00 46.787,40 850,68 4.253,40 84,32 3,76 4.586,92 December 5.500,00 825,00 4.675,00 56.100,00 935,00 51.040,80 850,68 4.253,40 84,32 3,76 4.586,92 TOTAL 66.000,00 9.900,00 56.100,00 56.100,00 9.620,00 51.040,80 8.608,16 51.040,80 1.011,84 45,18 55.042,98

If The Employee Receives Wage from More than One Employer

Per Article 7, if the employee receives a wage from more than one employer, the income tax exemption would be applicable for only the payroll on the employer that gives the highest wage. The employee would be responsible for informing the employer about that situation. If the employee receives equal wage amounts from all employers, they can freely determine the employer for exemption.

Example 10: Employee (R) receives wages from two employers. The wage amounts are 7,000 TRY and 3,000 TRY.

The exemption would be applicable for employee S, and the calculation would be as below:

EMPLOYER (S) PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE EXEMPT TAX BASE INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı)

(a-5004)*0,00759 (j)

(c-i-ı) January 7.000,00 1.050,00 5.950,00 5.950,00 892,50 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 254,49 15,15 5.680,36 February 7.000,00 1.050,00 5.950,00 11.900,00 892,50 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 254,49 15,15 5.680,36 March 7.000,00 1.050,00 5.950,00 17.850,00 892,50 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 254,49 15,15 5.680,36 April 7.000,00 1.050,00 5.950,00 23.800,00 892,50 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 254,49 15,15 5.680,36 May 7.000,00 1.050,00 5.950,00 29.750,00 892,50 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 254,49 15,15 5.680,36 June 7.000,00 1.050,00 5.950,00 35.700,00 1.077,50 25.520,40 638,01 4.253,40 439,49 15,15 5.495,36 July 7.000,00 1.050,00 5.950,00 41.650,00 1.190,00 29.773,80 638,01 4.253,40 551,99 15,15 5.382,86 August 7.000,00 1.050,00 5.950,00 47.600,00 1.190,00 34.027,20 739,37 4.253,40 450,63 15,15 5.484,22 September 7.000,00 1.050,00 5.950,00 53.550,00 1.190,00 38.280,60 850,68 4.253,40 339,32 15,15 5.595,53 October 7.000,00 1.050,00 5.950,00 59.500,00 1.190,00 42.534,00 850,68 4.253,40 339,32 15,15 5.595,53 November 7.000,00 1.050,00 5.950,00 65.450,00 1.190,00 46.787,40 850,68 4.253,40 339,32 15,15 5.595,53 December 7.000,00 1.050,00 5.950,00 71.400,00 1.288,00 51.040,80 850,68 4.253,40 437,32 15,15 5.497,53 TOTAL 84.000,00 12.600,00 71.400,00 71.400,00 12.778,00 51.040,80 8.608,16 51.040,80 4.169,84 181,80 67.048,36

EMPLOYER (Ş) PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX CALCULATED STAMP TAX NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20) (f)

(a-5004)*0,00759 (g)

(c-e-f) January 3.000,00 450,00 2.550,00 2.550,00 382,50 22,77 2.144,73 February 3.000,00 450,00 2.550,00 5.100,00 382,50 22,77 2.144,73 March 3.000,00 450,00 2.550,00 7.650,00 382,50 22,77 2.144,73 April 3.000,00 450,00 2.550,00 10.200,00 382,50 22,77 2.144,73 May 3.000,00 450,00 2.550,00 12.750,00 382,50 22,77 2.144,73 June 3.000,00 450,00 2.550,00 15.300,00 382,50 22,77 2.144,73 July 3.000,00 450,00 2.550,00 17.850,00 382,50 22,77 2.144,73 August 3.000,00 450,00 2.550,00 20.400,00 382,50 22,77 2.144,73 September 3.000,00 450,00 2.550,00 22.950,00 382,50 22,77 2.144,73 October 3.000,00 450,00 2.550,00 25.500,00 382,50 22,77 2.144,73 November 3.000,00 450,00 2.550,00 28.050,00 382,50 22,77 2.144,73 December 3.000,00 450,00 2.550,00 30.600,00 382,50 22,77 2.144,73 TOTAL 36.000,00 5.400,00 30.600,00 30.600,00 4.590,00 273,24 25.736,76

Example 11: Employee (T) receives a salary from two employers (U & Ü). The wage amounts are gross 4000 TRY for both. The employee prefers to apply for exemption on the employer (U).

Based on that, the calculation would be as below:

EMPLOYER (U) PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX CALCULATED STAMP TAX NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e) (f) (g)

(a-b) January 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 February 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 March 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 April 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 May 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 June 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 July 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 August 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 September 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 October 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 November 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 December 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 4.253,40 0,00 0,00 3.400,00 TOTAL 48.000,00 7.200,00 40.800,00 51.040,80 0,00 0,00 40.800,00

EMPLOYER (Ü) PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX CALCULATED STAMP TAX NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20) (f)

(a*0,00759 (g)

(c-e-f) January 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 3.400,00 510,00 30,36 2.859,64 February 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 6.800,00 510,00 30,36 2.859,64 March 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 10.200,00 510,00 30,36 2.859,64 April 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 13.600,00 510,00 30,36 2.859,64 May 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 17.000,00 510,00 30,36 2.859,64 June 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 20.400,00 510,00 30,36 2.859,64 July 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 23.800,00 510,00 30,36 2.859,64 August 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 27.200,00 510,00 30,36 2.859,64 September 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 30.600,00 510,00 30,36 2.859,64 October 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 34.000,00 610,00 30,36 2.759,64 November 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 37.400,00 680,00 30,36 2.689,64 December 4.000,00 600,00 3.400,00 40.800,00 680,00 30,36 2.689,64 TOTAL 48.000,00 7.200,00 40.800,00 40.800,00 6.560,00 364,32 33.875,68

The Wages within The Scope of Incentive and Exemption

Per Article 8 of this Communiqué;

Due to the fact that the minimum subsistence allowance is abolished, first, the exemptions located under article 23/18 of Law No. 193 would need to be applied to the wages within the scope of incentives. After that, the taxes would need to be calculated and canceled during the declaration.

Example 12: Employee (Y) has a gross wage amount of 10,000 TRY.

The calculation would be as below under the scope of incentive Law No. 3218:

WORK UNDER LAW NO: 3218 PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE EXEMPT TAX BASE INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20,%27) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı) (j)

(c-i-ı) January 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 8.500,00 1.275,00 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 0,00 7.863,01 February 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 17.000,00 1.275,00 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 0,00 7.863,01 March 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 25.500,00 1.275,00 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 0,00 7.863,01 April 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 34.000,00 1.375,00 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 736,99 0,00 7.763,01 May 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 42.500,00 1.700,00 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 0,00 7.438,01 June 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 51.000,00 1.700,00 25.520,40 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 0,00 7.438,01 July 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 59.500,00 1.700,00 29.773,80 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 0,00 7.438,01 August 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 68.000,00 1.700,00 34.027,20 739,37 4.253,40 960,63 0,00 7.539,37 September 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 76.500,00 2.155,00 38.280,60 850,68 4.253,40 1.304,32 0,00 7.195,68 October 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 85.000,00 2.295,00 42.534,00 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 0,00 7.055,68 November 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 93.500,00 2.295,00 46.787,40 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 0,00 7.055,68 December 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 102.000,00 2.295,00 51.040,80 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 0,00 7.055,68 TOTAL 120.000,00 18.000,00 102.000,00 102.000,00 21.040,00 51.040,80 8.608,16 51.040,80 12.431,84 0,00 89.568,16 * This amount would be canceled during the declaration ** Stamp tax is not calculated per the article 3/c of Law no: 3218

The calculation under Law No. 4691 if the wage is within the scope of incentive:

WORK UNDER THE LAW NO: 4691 PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE EXEMPT TAX BASE INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20,%27) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı) (j)

(c-i-ı) January 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 8.500,00 1.275,00 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 0,00 7.863,01 February 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 17.000,00 1.275,00 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 0,00 7.863,01 March 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 25.500,00 1.275,00 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 0,00 7.863,01 April 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 34.000,00 1.375,00 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 736,99 0,00 7.763,01 May 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 42.500,00 1.700,00 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 0,00 7.438,01 June 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 51.000,00 1.700,00 25.520,40 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 0,00 7.438,01 July 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 59.500,00 1.700,00 29.773,80 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 0,00 7.438,01 August 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 68.000,00 1.700,00 34.027,20 739,37 4.253,40 960,63 0,00 7.539,37 September 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 76.500,00 2.155,00 38.280,60 850,68 4.253,40 1.304,32 0,00 7.195,68 October 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 85.000,00 2.295,00 42.534,00 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 0,00 7.055,68 November 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 93.500,00 2.295,00 46.787,40 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 0,00 7.055,68 December 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 102.000,00 2.295,00 51.040,80 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 0,00 7.055,68 TOTAL 120.000,00 18.000,00 102.000,00 102.000,00 21.040,00 51.040,80 8.608,16 51.040,80 12.431,84 0,00 89.568,16 * This amount would be canceled during the declaration ** Stamp tax is not calculated per the temporary article 2/c of Law no: 4691

The calculation under Law No. 5746 if the wage is within the scope of incentive:

WORK UNDER LAW NO: 5746 PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE EXEMPT TAX BASE INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20,%27) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı) (j)

(c-i-ı) January 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 8.500,00 1.275,00 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 0,00 7.863,01 February 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 17.000,00 1.275,00 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 0,00 7.863,01 March 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 25.500,00 1.275,00 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 0,00 7.863,01 April 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 34.000,00 1.375,00 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 736,99 0,00 7.763,01 May 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 42.500,00 1.700,00 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 0,00 7.438,01 June 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 51.000,00 1.700,00 25.520,40 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 0,00 7.438,01 July 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 59.500,00 1.700,00 29.773,80 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 0,00 7.438,01 August 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 68.000,00 1.700,00 34.027,20 739,37 4.253,40 960,63 0,00 7.539,37 September 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 76.500,00 2.155,00 38.280,60 850,68 4.253,40 1.304,32 0,00 7.195,68 October 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 85.000,00 2.295,00 42.534,00 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 0,00 7.055,68 November 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 93.500,00 2.295,00 46.787,40 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 0,00 7.055,68 December 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 102.000,00 2.295,00 51.040,80 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 0,00 7.055,68 TOTAL 120.000,00 18.000,00 102.000,00 102.000,00 21.040,00 51.040,80 8.608,16 51.040,80 12.431,84 0,00 89.568,16 * This amount would be canceled during the declaration ** Stamp tax is not calculated per article 3/4 of Law no: 5746

The calculation under Law No. 447 if the wage is within the scope of incentive:

WORK UNDER LAW NO: 4447 PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE EXEMPT TAX BASE INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED* STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED* NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20, %27) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı) (j)

(c-i-ı) January 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 8.500,00 1.275,00 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 37,92 7.825,09 February 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 17.000,00 1.275,00 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 37,92 7.825,09 March 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 25.500,00 1.275,00 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 37,92 7.825,09 April 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 34.000,00 1.375,00 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 736,99 37,92 7.725,09 May 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 42.500,00 1.700,00 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 37,92 7.400,09 June 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 51.000,00 1.700,00 25.520,40 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 37,92 7.400,09 July 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 59.500,00 1.700,00 29.773,80 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 37,92 7.400,09 August 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 68.000,00 1.700,00 34.027,20 739,37 4.253,40 960,63 37,92 7.501,45 September 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 76.500,00 2.155,00 38.280,60 850,68 4.253,40 1.304,32 37,92 7.157,76 October 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 85.000,00 2.295,00 42.534,00 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 37,92 7.017,76 November 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 93.500,00 2.295,00 46.787,40 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 37,92 7.017,76 December 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 102.000,00 2.295,00 51.040,80 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 37,92 7.017,76 TOTAL 120.000,00 18.000,00 102.000,00 102.000,00 21.040,00 51.040,80 8.608,16 51.040,80 12.431,84 455,04 89.113,12 * Since the exemption amount is limited with the income and stamp tax amounts calculated on the minimum wage per the temporary article 21 of the Law no: 4447, there would be no cancelled amount and non-payable amount on the accural

The Exemption in Case of The Annual Income Tax Returns

Per Article 9 of this Communiqué;

(1) Due to the income tax exemption being applied during the tax year, this would not be applicable on annual income tax returns. The income tax would need to be calculated over the total income on the annual income tax return, and the income tax amounts before the exemption during the year would be deducted from this total income tax amount.

(2) Regarding the wages that are not taxed via withholding, if the total wage amount is not higher than the annual minimum wage, that wage amount would not be declared via an annual income tax return. If the amount is higher than the minimum wage, the total amount would need to be declared, and the income tax amount calculated over the annual minimum wage would need to be exempted.

Example 13: The employee (A) receives a monthly wage amount of gross 10,000 TRY.

Since the total tax base is higher than the fourth bracket of the income tax tariff (880,000 TRY for 2022), the employee would need to submit a personal annual income tax return to the tax office.

The calculations for the employee (A) would be as below:

EMPLOYER (Z) PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE EXEMPT TAX BASE INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15,%20,%27,%35,%40) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı) (a-5004)*0.00759 (j)

(c-i-ı) January 100.000,00 5.629,50 94.370,50 94.370,50 18.980,04 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 18.342,03 721,02 75.307,46 February 100.000,00 5.629,50 94.370,50 188.741,00 25.480,04 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 24.842,03 721,02 68.807,46 March 100.000,00 5.629,50 94.370,50 283.111,50 28.128,96 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 27.490,95 721,02 66.158,54 April 100.000,00 5.629,50 94.370,50 377.482,00 33.029,68 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 32.391,67 721,02 61.257,82 May 100.000,00 5.629,50 94.370,50 471.852,50 33.029,68 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 32.391,67 721,02 61.257,82 June 100.000,00 5.629,50 94.370,50 566.223,00 33.029,68 25.520,40 638,01 4.253,40 32.391,67 721,02 61.257,82 July 100.000,00 5.629,50 94.370,50 660.593,50 33.029,68 29.773,80 638,01 4.253,40 32.391,67 721,02 61.257,82 August 100.000,00 5.629,50 94.370,50 754.964,00 33.029,68 34.027,20 739,37 4.253,40 32.290,31 721,02 61.359,18 September 100.000,00 5.629,50 94.370,50 849.334,50 33.029,67 38.280,60 850,68 4.253,40 32.178,99 721,02 61.470,49 October 100.000,00 5.629,50 94.370,50 943.705,00 36.214,93 42.534,00 850,68 4.253,40 35.364,25 721,02 58.285,24 November 100.000,00 5.629,50 94.370,50 1.038.075,50 37.748,20 46.787,40 850,68 4.253,40 36.897,52 721,02 56.751,96 December 100.000,00 5.629,50 94.370,50 1.132.446,00 37.748,20 51.040,80 850,68 4.253,40 36.897,52 721,02 56.751,96 TOTAL 1.200.000,00 67.554,00 1.132.446,00 1.132.446,00 382.478,40 51.040,80 8.608,16 51.040,80 373.870,24 8.652,24 749.923,52 * 2022 SSI Ceiling is taken into account as 37.530 TRY

ANNUAL INCOME TAX RETURN OF EMPLOYEE (A) GROSS WAGE (TRY) SSI PREMIUM (TRY) TAX BASE (TRY) CALCULATED INCOME TAX (TRY) EXEMPTION (TRY) TAX TO BE PAID (TRY) 1.200.000,00 67.554,00 1.132.446,00 382.478,40 382.478,40 0,00

Example 14: The employee (B) receives a wage amount of gross 10,000 TRY from employer (C) and gross 8,000 TRY from employer (D).

Since the wage amount from the second employer is higher than the second bracket of the income tax tariff (70,000 TRY for 2022), the employee would need to declare a personal annual income tax return.

The monthly calculation and the annual income tax return declaration would be as below:

TAXATION DONE BY THE EMPLOYER (C) ON 2022 PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE EXEMPT TAX BASE INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20, %27) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı) (a-5004)*0.00759 (j)

(c-i-ı) January 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 8.500,00 1.275,00 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 37,92 7.825,09 February 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 17.000,00 1.275,00 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 37,92 7.825,09 March 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 25.500,00 1.275,00 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 636,99 37,92 7.825,09 April 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 34.000,00 1.375,00 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 736,99 37,92 7.725,09 May 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 42.500,00 1.700,00 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 37,92 7.400,09 June 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 51.000,00 1.700,00 25.520,40 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 37,92 7.400,09 July 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 59.500,00 1.700,00 29.773,80 638,01 4.253,40 1.061,99 37,92 7.400,09 August 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 68.000,00 1.700,00 34.027,20 739,37 4.253,40 960,63 37,92 7.501,45 September 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 76.500,00 2.155,00 38.280,60 850,68 4.253,40 1.304,32 37,92 7.157,76 October 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 85.000,00 2.295,00 42.534,00 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 37,92 7.017,76 November 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 93.500,00 2.295,00 46.787,40 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 37,92 7.017,76 December 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 102.000,00 2.295,00 51.040,80 850,68 4.253,40 1.444,32 37,92 7.017,76 TOTAL 120.000,00 18.000,00 102.000,00 102.000,00 21.040,00 51.040,80 8.608,16 51.040,80 12.431,84 455,04 89.113,12

TAXATION DONE BY THE EMPLOYER (D) ON 2022 PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20, %27) (f) a*0.00759 (g)

(c-e-f) January 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 6.800,00 1.020,00 60,72 5.719,28 February 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 13.600,00 1.020,00 60,72 5.719,28 March 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 20.400,00 1.020,00 60,72 5.719,28 April 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 27.200,00 1.020,00 60,72 5.719,28 May 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 34.000,00 1.120,00 60,72 5.619,28 June 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 40.800,00 1.360,00 60,72 5.379,28 July 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 47.600,00 1.360,00 60,72 5.379,28 August 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 54.400,00 1.360,00 60,72 5.379,28 September 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 61.200,00 1.360,00 60,72 5.379,28 October 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 68.000,00 1.360,00 60,72 5.379,28 November 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 74.800,00 1.696,00 60,72 5.043,28 December 8.000,00 1.200,00 6.800,00 81.600,00 1.836,00 60,72 4.903,28 TOTAL 96.000,00 14.400,00 81.600,00 81.600,00 15.532,00 728,64 65.339,36

ANNUAL INCOME TAX RETURN OF EMPLOYEE (B) EMPLOYER GROSS WAGE (TRY) SSI PREMIUM (TRY) TAX BASE (TRY) CALCULATED INCOME TAX (TRY) EXEMPTION (TRY) TAX TO BE PAID (TRY) (C) 120.000,00 18.000,00 102.000,00 0,00 21.040,00 (D) 96.000,00 14.400,00 81.600,00 0,00 15.532,00 TOTAL 216.000,00 32.400,00 183.600,00 43.072,00 36.572,00 6.500,00

Example 15: Employee E has received a gross wage amount of 15,000 TRY from employer F, and he has terminated his contract on Jul 15, 2022. He has started new employment on Jul 16, 2022, under employer G, and his wage amount is gross 20,000 TRY.

Since the wage amount from the second employer is higher than the second bracket of income tax tariff, he would need to submit an annual income tax return.

The calculations would be as below:

TAXATION DONE BY THE EMPLOYER (F) ON 2022 PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE EXEMPT TAX BASE INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20, %27) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı) (a-5004)*0.00759 (j)

(c-i-ı) January 15.000,00 2.250,00 12.750,00 12.750,00 1.912,50 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 1.274,49 75,87 11.399,64 February 15.000,00 2.250,00 12.750,00 25.500,00 1.912,50 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 1.274,49 75,87 11.399,64 March 15.000,00 2.250,00 12.750,00 38.250,00 2.225,00 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 1.586,99 75,87 11.087,14 April 15.000,00 2.250,00 12.750,00 51.000,00 2.550,00 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 1.911,99 75,87 10.762,14 May 15.000,00 2.250,00 12.750,00 63.750,00 2.550,00 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 1.911,99 75,87 10.762,14 June 15.000,00 2.250,00 12.750,00 76.500,00 3.005,00 25.520,40 638,01 4.253,40 2.366,99 75,87 10.307,14 July 7.500,00 1.125,00 6.375,00 82.875,00 1.721,25 29.773,80 638,01 4.253,40 1.083,24 18,94 5.272,82 TOTAL 97.500,00 14.625,00 82.875,00 82.875,00 15.876,25 29.773,80 4.466,07 29.773,80 11.410,18 474,16 70.990,66

TAXATION DONE BY THE EMPLOYER (G) ON 2022 PERIOD GROSS WAGE SSI PREMIUM TAX BASE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE CALCULATED INCOME TAX MINIMUM WAGE CUMULATIVE TAX BASE INCOME TAX OVER MINIMUM WAGE EXEMPT TAX BASE INCOME TAX TO BE DEDUCTED STAMP TAX TO BE DEDUCTED NET WAGE (a) (b) (a*%15) (c) (a-b) (d) (e)

(d*%15, %20, %27) (f) (g)

(f*%15,%20) (h) (i)

(e-g) (ı) (a-5004)*0.00759 (j)

(c-i-ı) July 10.000,00 1.500,00 8.500,00 8.500,00 1.275,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 1.275,00 75,90 7.149,10 August 20.000,00 3.000,00 17.000,00 25.500,00 2.550,00 4.253,40 638,01 4.253,40 1.911,99 113,82 14.974,19 September 20.000,00 3.000,00 17.000,00 42.500,00 3.075,00 8.506,80 638,01 4.253,40 2.436,99 113,82 14.449,1 October 20.000,00 3.000,00 17.000,00 59.500,00 3.400,00 12.760,20 638,01 4.253,40 2.761,99 113,82 14.124,19 November 20.000,00 3.000,00 17.000,00 76.500,00 3.855,00 17.013,60 638,01 4.253,40 3.216,99 113,82 13.669,19 December 20.000,00 3.000,00 17.000,00 93.500,00 4.590,00 21.267,00 638,01 4.253,40 3.951,99 113,82 12.934,19 TOTAL 110.000,00 16.500,00 93.500,00 93.500,00 18.745,00 21.267,00 3.190,05 21.267,00 15.554,95 645,00 77.300,05

ANNUAL INCOME TAX RETURN OF EMPLOYEE (E) EMPLOYER GROSS WAGE (TRY) SSI PREMIUM (TRY) TAX BASE (TRY) CALCULATED INCOME TAX (TRY) EXEMPTION (TRY) TAX TO BE PAID (TRY) (F) 97.500,00 14.625,00 82.875,00 0 15.876,25 0 (G) 110.000,00 16.500,00 93.500,00 0 18.745,00 0 TOPLAM 207.500,00 31.125,00 176.375,00 41.121,25 34.621,25 6.500,00

Example 16: Employee has a monthly wage amount of gross 7,000 TRY, which is not taxed via withholding.

Due to the fact that these wages are not taxed via withholding, the employee would need to submit a personal annual income tax return.

The annual income tax return declaration would be as below:

ANNUAL INCOME TAX RETURN OF EMPLOYEE (H) GROSS WAGE (TRY) SSI PREMIUM (TRY) TAX BASE (TRY) CALCULATED INCOME TAX (TRY) EXEMPTED TAX BASE (TRY) TAX ON MINIMUM WAGE (TRY) TAX TO BE PAID (TRY) 84.000,00 12.600,00 71.400,00 12.778,00 51.040,80 8.608,16 4.169,84

Payroll and Calculations

Per Article 10 of the Communiqué, the payrolls can be prepared freely provided that the calculations are done based on the statements on this Communiqué.

The Status of The Other Employment Types

Per Article 11 of the Communiqué:

There is no requirement to withhold taxes for the below employee types. Accordingly, their wages are determined under the wages which are not subject to withholding:

a) The employee works under traders whose earnings are determined in a simple entry.

b) Special drivers,

c) Construction employees hired by private construction owners,

ç) Employees work under the owner of immovable asset,

There is no need to process tax cards for the employees working under Article 64 of the Income Tax Law. The wages are determined as the wages not subject to withholding tax.

If the total annual wage amount of the above employees as of 01.01.2022 is not higher than the annual minimum wage amount, there would be no need to file an annual income tax return.

If the annual wage amount is higher than the annual minimum wage amount, the total income would need to be declared via the annual income tax return, and the exemption amount would need to be deducted on the tax return.

Example 17: The employee (I) who works under the employer subject to simple entry has a monthly gross wage income amount of 5,004 TRY.

Since the annual wage amount is not higher than the annual minimum wage amount, there would be no need to submit an annual income tax return.

Example 18: The employee (İ) who works under the employer subject to simple entry has a monthly gross wage income of 6,000 TRY.

The employee would need to submit an annual income tax return, and the calculation would be as below:

ANNUAL INCOME TAX RETURN OF EMPLOYEE (İ) GROSS WAGE (TRY) SSI PREMIUM (TRY) TAX BASE (TRY) CALCULATED INCOME TAX (TRY) EXEMPT TAX BASE (TRY) INCOME TAX OF MINIMUM WAGE (TRY) INCOME TAX TO BE PAID (TRY) 72.000,00 10.800,00 61.200,00 10.640,00 51.040,80 8.608,16 2.031,84

You can reach the related Law via the link (In Turkish.)