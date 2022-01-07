Turkey:
Regulations On R&D And Technology Region Support
07 January 2022
CottGroup
With Law No. 7346 published in the Official Gazette numbered
31700 and dated 25.12.2021, new regulations have come into force
for the R&D and technology development employees.
With that new regulation, the income tax exemption can be
applicable up to the limit of 20% of the total population or 20% of
the total time subject to the incentive for the time performed
outside of R&D and technology development regions. The
President can increase the rate to 75% per the regional or sectoral
developments.
You can reach the Official Gazette via the link (In Turkish.)
Originally Published 28 December 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
