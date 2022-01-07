ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With Law No. 7346 published in the Official Gazette numbered 31700 and dated 25.12.2021, new regulations have come into force for the R&D and technology development employees.

With that new regulation, the income tax exemption can be applicable up to the limit of 20% of the total population or 20% of the total time subject to the incentive for the time performed outside of R&D and technology development regions. The President can increase the rate to 75% per the regional or sectoral developments.

You can reach the Official Gazette via the link (In Turkish.)

Originally Published 28 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.