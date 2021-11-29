26 Ekim 2021 tarihli ve 31640 sayılı Resmî Gazete'de yayımlanan 7338 sayılı Vergi Usul Kanunu ile Bazı Kanunlarda Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Kanun'un (“Torba Kanun”) 3. maddesi ile 193 sayılı Gelir Vergisi Kanunu'na mükerrer 20/C maddesi eklenmek suretiyle kamu kurum ve kuruluşları tarafından yapılan tarımsal destekleme ödemeleri gelir vergisinden müstesna hâle getirilmiştir.

Torba Kanun'un tam metnine bu  bağlantıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

