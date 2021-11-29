Turkey:
Tarımsal Destekleme Ödemelerinde Kazanç İstisnası Getirilmiştir
29 November 2021
Moroglu Arseven
26 Ekim 2021 tarihli ve 31640 sayılı Resmî
Gazete'de yayımlanan 7338 sayılı Vergi Usul
Kanunu ile Bazı Kanunlarda Değişiklik
Yapılmasına Dair Kanun'un (“Torba
Kanun”) 3. maddesi ile 193 sayılı Gelir
Vergisi Kanunu'na mükerrer 20/C maddesi eklenmek
suretiyle kamu kurum ve kuruluşları tarafından
yapılan tarımsal destekleme ödemeleri gelir
vergisinden müstesna hâle getirilmiştir.
Torba Kanun'un tam metnine bu
bağlantıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
