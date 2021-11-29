Turkey:
Agricultural Subsidies Payments Are Exempted From Income Tax
29 November 2021
Moroglu Arseven
With article 3 of Law numbered 7338 on Amendments to Tax
Procedure Law and Certain Laws (“Omnibus
Bill”), published in Official Gazette dated 26
October 2021 and numbered 31640, duplicated article 20/C was
introduced to Income Tax Law numbered 193. With the new article,
agricultural subsidy payments made by public institutions and
organizations are exempted from income tax.
