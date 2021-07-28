According to the Circular numbered 27998389-010.06.02-421208 published by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance with the subject "Financial and Social Rights", the coefficients used to calculate the wage of public officers have been revised effective as of July 1, 2021.

Income Tax Exempted Child Support

The following values have been calculated by considering these coefficients and shall be applied for the period between the dates of 01.07.2021 - 31.12.2021 monthly child support to be exempted from income tax is;

For children 0-6 years of age - 89.90 TRY,

For others - 44.95 TRY

You can reach the Communique via the link. (In Turkish).