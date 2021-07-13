According to the Circular numbered 27998389-010.06.02.421208 published by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance with the subject 'Financial and Social Rights', the coefficients used to calculate the wage of a public officers have been revised effective 01.07.2021.
Income Tax Exempted Severance Pay
The following value has been calculated taking these coefficients into account and shall be applied for the period between the dates of 01.07.2021 - 31.12.2021, maximum severance pay to be exempted from income tax is determined as?8,284.51 TRY.
To access the full circular in which these announcements were made, please click here. (Please also be advised that the contents of this circular are in Turkish language.)
Maximum Severance Payment Amount - Archive
- 2021 2nd Period - Maximum Severance Payment Amount Has Been Declared
- 2021 1st Period - Maximum Severance Payment Amount Has Been Declared
- 2020 2nd Period - Maximum Severance Payment Amount Has Been Declared
- 2020 1st Period - Maximum Severance Payment Amount Has Been Declared
- 2019 2nd Period - Maximum Severance Payment Amount Has Been Declared
- 2019 1st Period - Maximum Severance Payment Amount Has Been Declared
- 2018 2nd Period - Maximum Severance Payment Amount Has Been Declared
- 2018 1st Period - Maximum Severance Payment Amount Has Been Declared
- 2017 2nd Period - Maximum Severance Payment Amount Has Been Declared
- 2017 1st Period - Maximum Severance Payment Amount Has Been Declared
- 2016 2nd Period - Maximum Severance Payment Amount Has Been Declared
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.