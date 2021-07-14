By the letter of Ministry of Treasury and Finance, General Directorate of Public Financial Management and Transformation dated 07/07/2021 and numbered 27998389-010.06.02-421208, the expense limits exempt from income tax for July 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021 has been announced.
The Tax-Exempt Amounts of Domestic Travel Expenses
The tax-exempt amounts of domestic travel allowances for July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 are as below:
|Monthly Gross Amounts
(TRY)
for the period of
07.01.2021 - 12.31.2021
|Daily Amount Exempt From Tax (TRY)
|Reference Column As The Basis of Travel Expense
|4,522.26
|TRY and more
|73,50
|II
|4,489.90
|4,522.25
|TRY in between
|61,65
|III
|4,094.34
|4,489.89
|TRY in between
|57,55
|IV
|3,590.91
|4,094.33
|TRY in between
|54,05
|V
|2,978.70
|3,590.90
|TRY in between
|47,65
|VI
|2,978.69
|TRY and less
|46,35
|VII
The Tax-Exempt Amounts of Foreign Travel Expenses
The tax-exempt amounts of foreign travel expenses for July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 are as below:
|Daily Amounts Determined for Income Bracket Groups Identified as per Monthly Gross Amounts Between the Dates of 07/01/2021 - 12/31/2021
|WAGE BRACKETS
|Monthly Gross Amount / Countries and Currency
|II. Column
|III. Column
|IV. Column
|V. Column
|VI. Column
|VII. Column
|4,522.26
TRY and
more
|4,489.90
-
4,522.25
TRY in between
|4,094.34
-
4,489.89
TRY in between
|3,590.91
-
4,094.33
TRY in between
|2,978.70
-
3,590.90
TRY in between
|2,978.69
TRY and
less
|USA (USA Dollar)
|182
|146
|124
|117
|110
|93
|Germany (Euro)
|164
|131
|111
|105
|99
|83
|Australia (AU Dollar)
|283
|227
|192
|181
|171
|143
|Austria (Euro)
|166
|132
|112
|106
|100
|84
|Belgium (Euro)
|161
|128
|109
|103
|97
|81
|Denmark (Krona)
|1.238
|988
|838
|791
|746
|627
|Finland (Euro)
|148
|119
|100
|95
|90
|74
|France (Euro)
|160
|127
|108
|102
|96
|81
|Netherlands (Euro)
|156
|125
|106
|100
|94
|80
|UK (Sterling)
|115
|91
|78
|74
|69
|59
|Ireland (Euro)
|155
|124
|105
|99
|94
|78
|Spain (Euro)
|158
|126
|107
|101
|95
|80
|Sweden (Krona)
|1359
|1.085
|919
|867
|819
|687
|Switzerland (Franc)
|283
|226
|192
|181
|171
|143
|Italy (Euro)
|152
|122
|104
|98
|92
|77
|Japan (Yen)
|31405
|25.127
|21.325
|20.118
|18.901
|15.914
|Canada (CA Dollar)
|244
|195
|165
|156
|147
|125
|Kuwait (Dinar)
|50
|40
|35
|33
|31
|25
|Luxembourg (Euro)
|161
|128
|109
|103
|97
|82
|Norway (Krona)
|1193
|952
|808
|762
|719
|604
|Portugal (Euro)
|155
|124
|105
|99
|93
|78
|Saudi Arabia (Riyal)
|617
|492
|418
|395
|372
|313
|Greece (Euro)
|158
|126
|107
|101
|95
|80
|Kosovo (Euro)
|123
|98
|83
|78
|74
|63
|Other EU Countries (Euro)
|127
|101
|86
|81
|76
|65
|Other Countries (US Dollar)
|157
|125
|106
|100
|95
|80
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC) Travel Expense Amounts
Travel expense parameters determined for the ones on temporary duty in Cyprus are as below:
|Monthly Gross Amounts (TRY)
for the period of
07.01.2021 - 12.31.2021
|Travel Expense Amount
|4,522.26 TRY and more
|192,60
|Between 4,489.90 - 4,522.25 TRY
|167,80
|Between 3,051.52 - 4,489.89 TRY
|143,90
|Between 2,978.70 - 3,051.51 TRY
|119,90
|2,978.69 TRY and less
|96,00
You can reach the related circular via the link.
