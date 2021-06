ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Turkey

Capital Gains Tax – Second Report From The Office Of Tax Simplification Wrigleys Solicitors There has been a steady flow of reports and policy papers on tax reform coming from various bodies over recent years, making different recommendations on different taxes with different objectives...

Holding Cypriot Real Estate RSM Cyprus This section discusses the most important tax implications of the direct holding of real estate. Firstly, it discusses the impact for resident individuals and non-resident individuals.

Extension Of Economic Substance Requirements To Partnerships And Limited Liability Companies Appleby The Income Tax (Substance Requirements) Order 2021 was approved by Tynwald on 16 June 2021. This Order extends the scope of the economic substance rules in Part 6A of the Income Tax Act 1970...

Being A Non-Habitual Tax Resident: Am I Really Exempt Of Taxation? | INSIDE PORTUGAL EP05 Caiado Guerreiro André Madeira Jesus, lawyer at Caiado Guerreiro, joins Luisa Maldonado from bank Millenium BCP to talk about the benefits of being a non-habitual tax resident in Portugal.

Cyprus Tax Facts 2021 RSM Cyprus This publication contains insightful information on the tax system in Cyprus for the tax year 2021.