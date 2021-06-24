Social Security Institution has published a General Letter on 17.06.2021 regarding "The Process About the Occupational Code and Name Changes."

The statements on the SSI General Letter are as below:

a) The administrative fines would be applicable as of the merged Income Tax and Social Security Premium Declaration effective date.

b) If an employee applies for an occupational code and name change to the authorities, there will be no administrative fine for that process.

c) If an employee applies for an occupational code and name change, an automatic investigation will be triggered. Upon the investigation, if the authorities determine an incorrect occupational code and name, there will be an administrative fine per the Law No. 5510 Article 102/n.

d) If an incorrect occupational code and name is determined by an investigation of the authorities or during a lawsuit or during the processes of banks & public institutions, there will be an administrative fine per the Law No. 5510 Article 102/n.

You can reach the SSI General Letter via the link.