Along with our fellow citizens of Cyprus, staff and management at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC were shocked and distressed by the devastating scenes emerging from Turkey and Syria in the wake of some of the worst earthquakes ever experienced in the region.

In order to show support for our fellow human beings we were keen to join the national campaign to collect humanitarian aid for those affected by the disaster. Consequently, from 10th to 13th February we established a collection point at our Limassol office for essential items including dry food, sleeping bags, blankets, rugs, winter clothing, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies and diapers. We were successful in collecting several vehicles of supplies which were then, sorted, boxed and sent to the affected areas. Additionally, staff in our Nicosia office provided assistance to victims who had already been evacuated to Northern Cyprus.

All at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC extend deepest condolences both to our fellow Cypriots, and to Turks and Syrians who have all suffered a terrible loss of life in this tragedy.

