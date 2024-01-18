The Guideline on Scientific Meetings and Educational Activities to be Held Within the Scope of the Regulation on Sale, Advertisement and Promotion of Medical Devices ("Guideline"), which entered into force on 10 June 2020, the first amendment of which was published on 15 November 2022 and the second amendment of which was published on 22 August 2023, has been amended once again by the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency ("Agency") on 3 January 2024. The latest amendment introduces some important changes regarding applications for scientific meetings and educational activities.

In particular, applications for scientific meetings or educational activities are now subject to a fee payable to the Agency. In order to complete the applications which shall be made through the Electronic Application System of the Agency, an "application for scientific meeting or educational activity" fee provided in the Agency's price tariff must be paid. Pursuant to the price tariff applicable in 2024 which was published on 2 January 2024, this fee has been set at 1,114.02 Turkish Liras, and should be deposited into the Agency's bank account. According to the latest revision of the Guideline dated 3 January 2024, the payment made to the Agency will not be refunded if the relevant scientific meeting or educational activity is subsequently cancelled.

