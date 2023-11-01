The medical device industry in Turkey is fast-paced, quickly evolving, and highly regulated. After a product debuts, the challenges continue throughout its life cycle, from running compliance programs to responding to enforcement actions. It is critical for companies to have trusted legal counsel who know how to assist them in implementing their business strategies creatively and in compliance with all rules and regulations. Bicak attorneys have vast experience handling the intricacies of medical device rules and regulations in Turkey. From inception and approval to debut and product maturity, we provide guidance that takes into account the complex considerations where business and compliance meet. We represent medical device firms, including manufacturers, distributors, and importers, in all facets of device regulation and compliance. Bicak is a versatile firm representing a wide range of clients in the device industry, from the small, start-up venture to the large, veteran corporation.

Medical Device Rules and Regulations in Turkey

Rapid development of new technologies in the medical devices sector has brought exciting and innovative products to market to the benefit of patients around the world and Turkey, but the shifting regulatory landscape has meant that the sector is facing increased challenges. Whether a business is just starting out or is a large multinational, it will need to evaluate risks and opportunities arising from intellectual property rights, regulatory and compliance issues, data protection and product liability. The increasing use of mobile or networked devices brings new challenges in terms of security of devices. All of this requires lawyers with deep sector knowledge who can offer strategic solutions and insight.

Understanding Medical Devices

The world of healthcare is evolving at a rapid pace, driven by technological advancements and innovations. Central to this progress are medical devices – indispensable tools that play a pivotal role in diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and care. These devices encompass a wide range of instruments, apparatuses, machines, and implants, each designed with a specific purpose in mind. In this part, we delve into the meaning and definition of medical devices, explore their various types, and examine the categorization that helps us better understand their complexity and diversity.

Meaning and Definition

Medical devices, in the broadest sense, are instruments, apparatuses, implants, software, and reagents that are used for medical or diagnostic purposes. They are essential tools that aid healthcare professionals in their mission to provide accurate diagnosis, effective treatment, and quality care to patients. Medical devices can vary widely in terms of complexity, from simple tools like thermometers and stethoscopes to highly advanced technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines and robotic surgical systems.

A commonly accepted definition of a medical device, as provided by regulatory bodies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is that it is an instrument, apparatus, implement, machine, implant, in vitro reagent, or other similar or related article, intended by the manufacturer to be used for medical purposes. This definition is intentionally broad to encompass the diverse array of tools and technologies that fall under the category of medical devices.

Types of Medical Devices

Medical devices can be classified into several broad categories based on their intended use and function:

Diagnostic Devices: These devices are used to identify medical conditions or diseases. Examples include X-ray machines, blood glucose monitors, and pregnancy tests.

Therapeutic Devices: These devices are designed to provide treatment or therapy to patients. Examples include pacemakers, insulin pumps, and ventilators.

Monitoring Devices: Monitoring devices are used to track and observe a patient's vital signs or health parameters. Examples include heart rate monitors, pulse oximeters, and electrocardiograms (ECGs).

Surgical Instruments: Surgical devices are used by healthcare professionals during surgical procedures. Examples include scalpels, forceps, and laparoscopic instruments.

Implants: Implants are medical devices that are surgically placed inside the body. Examples include joint replacements, dental implants, and cardiac stents.

Assistive Devices: These devices aid individuals with disabilities or limitations in performing daily activities. Examples include hearing aids, wheelchairs, and prosthetic limbs.

Laboratory Equipment: Laboratory devices are used for analysis and testing of medical samples. Examples include microscopes, centrifuges, and DNA sequencers.

Categorization of Medical Devices

To ensure effective regulation and management, medical devices are often categorized based on their risk level and potential impact on patients. Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA and EMA, establish classification systems that help determine the level of scrutiny and oversight required for each type of device. Commonly, medical devices are categorized into classes such as Class I, Class II, and Class III (or Class A, Class B, Class C in some regions). The classification is based on factors like the device's intended use, its potential risks, and its technological complexity.

Class I (Low Risk): Devices in this category pose minimal risk to patients and are often simpler in design. Examples include bandages, non-powered surgical instruments, and manual wheelchairs.

Class II (Moderate Risk): Devices in this category have a moderate level of risk and complexity. Examples include powered wheelchairs, infusion pumps, and some diagnostic test kits.

Class III (High Risk): Devices in this category are the most complex and have the potential for higher risk. Examples include implantable defibrillators, life-sustaining ventilators, and certain types of cardiac pacemakers.

Understanding the meaning, definition, types, and categorization of medical devices provides a foundational knowledge that is essential for healthcare professionals, manufacturers, regulators, and consumers alike. With the continuous advancement of technology, the landscape of medical devices is destined to evolve, offering new opportunities to enhance patient care and improve health outcomes.

Medical Devices under Turkish Law

In Turkey, the regulation of medical devices is governed by the Türkiye İlaç ve Tıbbi Cihaz Kurumu (TITCK), which translates to the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency. The TITCK is the central authority responsible for ensuring the safety, effectiveness, and quality of medical devices circulating within the country. The regulatory framework for medical devices in Turkey is designed to align with international standards while addressing the specific needs of the local healthcare ecosystem.

Regulatory Framework

Medical devices in Turkey are regulated under the Medical Devices Regulation (MDR), which is established to safeguard public health and ensure the reliability of medical devices used within the country. The MDR encompasses a wide range of medical devices, from simple tools to highly complex technologies, and covers various aspects including manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and post-market surveillance.

The regulatory process for medical devices involves several key steps:

Device Classification: Similar to international practice, medical devices are categorized into classes based on their risk level. The classification determines the level of regulatory scrutiny and requirements for each device.

Registration: Manufacturers or their authorized representatives in Turkey are required to register their medical devices with the TITCK prior to placing them on the market. This process involves submitting detailed technical documentation to demonstrate the device's compliance with safety, efficacy, and quality standards.

Conformity Assessment: Medical devices must undergo a conformity assessment process to evaluate their compliance with relevant regulations. The assessment may involve examination of technical documentation, clinical data, and inspection of the manufacturing facility.

Quality Management System (QMS) Certification: Manufacturers are often required to implement a QMS that complies with international standards such as ISO 13485. This ensures that the devices are manufactured under strict quality control measures.

Labeling and Instructions for Use: Medical devices must be properly labeled with essential information, including usage instructions, intended purpose, and precautions. Labels and instructions must be in Turkish and easily understandable by healthcare professionals and patients.

Post-Market Surveillance: Once a medical device is on the market, ongoing surveillance is conducted to monitor its performance, safety, and any adverse events. Manufacturers are required to report any incidents or issues to the TITCK.

Local Authorized Representative

For foreign manufacturers who wish to sell their medical devices in Turkey, having a local authorized representative is often mandatory. The authorized representative acts as the liaison between the manufacturer and the TITCK, assisting with registration, compliance, and communication with regulatory authorities.

Challenges and Opportunities

Navigating the regulatory landscape for medical devices in Turkey can present challenges due to its evolving nature and the need for manufacturers to stay up-to-date with changing regulations. However, compliance with Turkish medical device regulations opens doors to a growing healthcare market. As the Turkish healthcare sector continues to expand, manufacturers have the opportunity to contribute to improved patient care and access to innovative medical technologies.

The regulation of medical devices under Turkish law aims to ensure patient safety, quality, and effectiveness of medical devices circulating within the country. Manufacturers and stakeholders must adhere to the established regulatory framework, engaging with the TITCK and other relevant bodies to ensure compliance and provide safe and reliable medical devices to the Turkish healthcare system.

Document Registration for Medical Devices in Turkey

In Turkey, document registration is a crucial step in obtaining Regulatory approval for medical devices. The Türkiye İlaç ve Tıbbi Cihaz Kurumu (TITCK), or the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency, oversees this process, ensuring strict adherence to the country's regulations and standards. Manufacturers and importers must undergo a comprehensive evaluation prior to introducing their devices in the Turkish market. The TITCK's meticulous assessment procedure verifies if the technical documentation meets the necessary safety, quality, and efficacy standards, thereby safeguarding patient health and ensuring the effectiveness of the device. Compliance with the registration requirements grants manufacturers legal market access and enhances the brand's credibility among healthcare professionals and patients. This approval opens doors to a thriving healthcare market, providing stakeholders with growth opportunities.

Required Documentation for Registration

It is important to note that the documents may vary depending on the specific classification and Regulatory requirements for the medical device in question. Working with a lawyer as "local domestic authorized representative" in Turkey is often necessary for successful registration. Additionally, manufacturers should consider Turkish labeling requirements to ensure compliance with local regulations:

Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark Certification: CE marking is mandatory for all medical devices; it indicates compliance with European Union (EU) regulations and confirms that the device meets the essential safety and performance standards.

Technical File: A thorough technical file containing detailed design, manufacturing, risk analysis, clinical evaluation, safety, and performance assessment data is necessary. It must include specifications, drawings, test reports, and all other relevant technical documentation.

Quality Management System (QMS) Certificate: A certificate indicating the implementation of a QMS, according to standards like the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485, is required. This ensures that the device undergoes manufacturing under a strong quality control system.

Declaration of Conformity: This is a declaration confirming the medical device's compliance with the relevant regulations and standards, usually issued by the manufacturer or their authorized representative.

Letter of Authorization/Authorized Representative Certificate (ARC): For non-Turkish manufacturers, a letter of authorization is necessary for appointing a local authorized representative in Turkey. The representative will submit the registration application on behalf of the manufacturer. Manufacturers based in the EU, who intend to place their product in both the EU and Turkish markets, can appoint either a European Authorized Representative (EAR) or a Turkish local agent. EU manufacturers does not need to appoint an authorized representative in Turkey.

Assessment and Evaluation

The TITCK carefully evaluates the medical device after receiving comprehensive technical documentation. Experts rigorously examine the device to check for compliance with safety, quality, and efficacy standards, thereby ensuring patient health and effective performance of the device. They review design, manufacturing, intended use, labeling, safety, and the performance data against Turkish regulations. Only safe and effective devices are approved for the Turkish market. Trust in approved devices is assured, given their meticulous evaluation process. The TITCK's high standards contribute to patient safety and healthcare quality, which in turn benefits manufacturers and importers, as they can access a thriving market and advanced healthcare technologies.

Compliance with Turkish Regulations

The document registration process in Turkey ensures strict adherence to regulations set by the authorities, covering safety, quality, efficacy, and labeling requirements for medical devices. Manufacturers and importers must comply diligently with the regulations to successfully register their devices and gain market access, as failure to meet these standards may lead to delays or denials. Compliance demonstrates a commitment to safe and effective devices, enhancing credibility and trust among healthcare stakeholders. Understanding specific requirements is crucial for achieving seamless compliance, promoting innovation, and ensuring patient safety in Turkey's healthcare ecosystem.

Document Registration Versus CE Marking

In Turkey, document registration for medical devices is separate from the CE marking process used in the EU. Manufacturers and importers seeking market access must understand these differences. Document registration, overseen by the TITCK, evaluates and approves medical devices for legal marketing and use in Turkey. It involves comprehensive technical documentation assessment to ensure compliance with Turkish regulations. On the other hand, CE marking in the EU indicates adherence to the EU's Medical Device Regulation (MDR), allowing free circulation and use of devices within the EU. However, CE marking does not automatically grant Turkish market access; medical devices must also undergo document registration to be approved for import, manufacturing, and distribution. Compliance with respective Regulatory systems is essential for manufacturers targeting both markets. Medical devices imported from the EU with the required conformity documents and CE certiﬁcates can easily go through customs clearance without any need for physical inspection.

Benefits of Document Registration

Obtaining document registration for medical devices in Turkey brings forth a multitude of advantages for manufacturers and importers. Beyond providing them with legal market access, this Regulatory approval significantly enhances the credibility and trustworthiness of their medical devices among healthcare professionals and patients. The key benefits of document registration are as follows:

Legal Market Access: Document registration is a prerequisite for legally introducing medical devices in the Turkish market. Successful registration ensures compliance with strict regulations and standards, thus allowing manufacturers and importers to market their products with confidence.

Enhanced Credibility: Document registration serves as a quality assurance mark for medical devices, signifying their thorough evaluation and adherence to TITCK's safety, efficacy, and quality standards. This enhances the credibility of brands among healthcare professionals and fosters trust in the performance of their devices.

Improved Patient Confidence: Healthcare professionals and patients prefer medical devices that have undergone stringent evaluation and meet the necessary Regulatory standards. Document registration assures patients of the safety and efficacy of devices, enhancing their confidence in the treatment and diagnostic procedures.

Access to a Thriving Market: Turkey's healthcare market is rapidly expanding, creating vast opportunities for medical device manufacturers and importers. Document registration enables them to enter this growing market and contribute to advanced healthcare services in the country.

Support in International Markets: Document registration not only grants manufacturers and importers access to the Turkish market, but it also assists them in conducting international trade. A strong Regulatory approval from Turkey enhances its global market standing and facilitates partnerships with other countries.

Streamlined Registration Process: Registered medical devices accelerate subsequent registrations, as manufacturers and importers can reuse approved data and documentation, which streamlines the introduction of new medical devices in the future.

Turkey's rigorous and evolving registration process demands careful attention to detail and adherence to specific requirements set forth by the TITCK.

31 August 2023