ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Turkey

BS 30416 - A British Standard On Menopause And Menstruation Marks & Clerk The UK has recently launched a new workplace standard to support employees experiencing menopause or menstruation.

What Are The Trends Shaping The Alcoholic Beverage Market? Potter Clarkson The tastes of food and drink consumers are continuing to change. People are more health conscious. They are looking for more sustainable options.

Food & Drink In The Smart Cities Of Our Future Kilburn & Strode When you hear the term ‘smart cities' you may initially picture the utopian metropolises of your favourite sci-fi epic. However, smart cities are much further from fiction and much closer...

AI Research Discovers New Antibiotic Marks & Clerk A really interesting article highlighting the potential of AI for drug discovery. The article describes how an AI model was used to provide a shortlist of compounds focused on attacking an antibiotic...

The 4th Agricultural Revolution: 5 Technologies Shaping The Future Of Food And Agritech Potter Clarkson Recent advances in automation, machine learning, and cleantech have heralded the "4th industrial revolution". This promises to not only rapidly change...