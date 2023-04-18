April 2023 – The healthcare industry in Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey is undergoing a digital transformation, with telemedicine at the forefront. Governments and healthcare providers are adopting digital solutions to improve medical services and support healthcare system digitization, which can increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve access to healthcare.

