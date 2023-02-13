self

In recent weeks, minimum salary has been increased pursuant to the decision of the Minimum Salary Determination Commission dated 1 July 2022, which was published in the (secondary) Official Gazette dated 1 July 2022. Along with the increase in the minimum salary, the monetary limits set forth for the promotional activities of companies operating in the healthcare sector have also changed.

New Development

As of 1 July 2022, the net monthly minimum salary is TRY 5,500.35, whereas the gross amount is TRY 6,471. Accordingly, there has been an increase in the monetary limits that authorization/permit holders are subject to for promotional materials, value transfers and sponsorship activities in electronic scientific meetings as stipulated under the Guideline on the Application for Electronic Scientific Meetings and Electronic Product Promotion Meetings within the scope of the Regulation on Promotional Activities of Medicinal Products for Human Use and the Regulation on Promotional Activities of Medicinal Products for Human Use.

