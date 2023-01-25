Webinar Details

Date

02/02/2023

Time

16:00 - 17:30

You are invited to our webinar "Healthcare Webinar Series – V: What awaits the Health Sector and Digital Health in 2023?", the fifth in our New Normal in Healthcare series.

What happened in 2022 and what is expected of us in 2023?

Healthcare Developments in 2022

What to Expect in 2023

Healthcare trends in the EU and the UK

Telemedicine and Digital Health

Decentralized Clinical Trials

European Health Data Space

You can send us the topics you would like us to cover in this webinar and/or any questions you would like to ask us in advance while registering via Zoom.

