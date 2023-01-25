Webinar Details
Date
02/02/2023
Time
16:00 - 17:30
You are invited to our webinar "Healthcare Webinar Series – V: What awaits the Health Sector and Digital Health in 2023?", the fifth in our New Normal in Healthcare series.
What happened in 2022 and what is expected of us in 2023?
- Healthcare Developments in 2022
- What to Expect in 2023
- Healthcare trends in the EU and the UK
- Telemedicine and Digital Health
- Decentralized Clinical Trials
- European Health Data Space
You can send us the topics you would like us to cover in this webinar and/or any questions you would like to ask us in advance while registering via Zoom.
Kind regards,
Esin Attorney Partnership
