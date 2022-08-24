ARTICLE

Promotion of medicinal products is restricted under Turkish law, as is the case in many other jurisdictions, due to ethical and public interest related concerns. This article discusses the main principles governing the promotion of medicinal products under Turkish law.

The main piece of legislation regulating the promotion of medicinal products is the Regulation on the Promotional Activities of Medicinal Products for Human Use ("Regulation"). Further, Turkish Medicine and Medical Devices Authority ("Authority") has, with a view to clarifying ambiguities in the implementation of the Regulation, published (i) Guidelines Regarding Scientific Meetings and Product Promotional Meetings ("Meeting Guidelines") (which has been recently amended as a result of which new restrictions on scientific and promotional meeting activities have been introduced), (ii) Guidelines Regarding Electronic Scientific Meeting and Electronic Product Promotional Meetings ("Electronic Meeting Guidelines"), and (iii) Guidelines on Procedures and Principles Regarding the Transfers of Value Within the Scope of the Regulation ("Transfers of Value Guidelines").

The Meeting Guidelines provides details regarding conditions for sponsorship of HCPs, methods and conditions for support to be provided to scientific and product promotion meetings, restricted venues and seasons for the meetings, formalities prior to and after the meetings, content and duration of the meetings, list of participants and speakers. Specific monetary limitations for support to be provided for scientific meetings and times allocated to satellite symposiums as well as conditions for one-day training support to be provided by university hospitals and training and research hospitals have been introduced through the recent amendments to the Meeting Guidelines.





Promotional materials that are allowed under the Regulation are symbolic reminder visit materials that can be used by physicians, dentists and pharmacists, the monetary value of which do not exceed 2.5% of the current monthly gross minimum wage; printed materials such as books, booklets, brochures containing information about the product; films and slides audio/visual materials presented through electronic storage means; all kinds of publications that can be used as information/data/reference sources or electronic access to these publications; free samples; demo devices and materials for patients' training. Display of promotional materials in health institutions in a manner that patients can see is prohibited under the Regulation. Free samples may be distributed to HCPs, provided that the amount of such samples to be distributed should not exceed (i) 5% of the sales amount of the previous year in the first and second calendar years from the launch of the product; (ii) 3% of the previous year's sales in the third, fourth and fifth calendar years; and (iii) %1 of the sales amount of the previous year following the fifth calendar year. Further, licence/authorisation holders should establish an adequate registration and control system regarding the importation and distribution of free samples. In addition, free samples, the packaging of which should bear the phrase "Free sample, not for sale" should be in reduced quantities. Transfers of Value. Licence/authorisation holders can transfer value (directly or indirectly, via cash or in kind payment) to health institutions and organisations, universities, HCPs, professional societies of which they are members, unions, associations, foundations, and NGOs, provided that the monetary value does not exceed 10% of the monthly gross minimum wage. According to the Transfers of Value Guidelines, "value" covers all kinds of gains including consultancy fees, donations, payments made under sponsorship agreements. The Regulation and the Transfers of Value Guidelines require licence/authorisation holders to notify the Authority of transfers of value made in the last calendar year within the first 6 months of the following year, obtain written consent of HCPs or authorised personnel of the relevant institution and keep information and copies of documents regarding all transfers for 5 years.

The Regulation and the Guidelines bring significant limitations on the promotional activities of licence/marketing authorisation holders. Failure to comply with these can result in imposition of sanctions such as administrative fines up to 5 times the total sales amount of the previous year, warning, temporary restriction of promotional activities including attending and supporting scientific and product promotional meetings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.